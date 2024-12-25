President Ilham Aliyev Holds Meeting On Plane Crash
President Ilham Aliyev, en route to the Russian Federation to
attend the informal summit of the heads of state of CIS member
countries in St. Petersburg today, was informed, while in the
Russian airspace, about a plane crash and promptly instructed the
aircraft to return.
As soon as the plane landed at Heydar Aliyev International
Airport, President Ilham Aliyev convened a meeting to address the
incident.
