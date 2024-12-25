عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President Ilham Aliyev Holds Meeting On Plane Crash

President Ilham Aliyev Holds Meeting On Plane Crash


12/25/2024 6:09:44 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President Ilham Aliyev, en route to the Russian Federation to attend the informal summit of the heads of state of CIS member countries in St. Petersburg today, was informed, while in the Russian airspace, about a plane crash and promptly instructed the aircraft to return.

As soon as the plane landed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, President Ilham Aliyev convened a meeting to address the incident.

MENAFN25122024000195011045ID1109029428


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search