Winter Challenges: Omar Calls For Readiness Across Essential Sectors

In order to ensure smooth and uninterrupted delivery of essential services and functioning of vital installations across the Kashmir Division, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah chaired a high-level meeting here at the Civil Secretariat, Srinagar.

The meeting reviewed the preparedness of various departments to address challenges posed by harsh winter conditions, particularly in the snow-bound zones of Kashmir Valley and Jammu Division.



The Chief Minister conducted a department-wise review of the winter preparedness measures of all line departments.

He emphasized the need for a robust mechanism to minimize public inconvenience during severe weather conditions.

The Chief Minister also engaged with Deputy Commissioners to assess district-level preparedness and urged them to prioritize timely and effective responses to weather-related challenges.



Chief Minister Abdullah stressed the importance of keeping men and machinery in a state of readiness to ensure the routine functioning of essential installations.

He directed departments to prioritize uninterrupted trade, transport, and essential supplies while addressing disruptions caused by snow, waterlogging, or power outages.



On snow clearance, he was briefed that a sufficient number of hi-tech snow clearance machines have been deployed by the R&B Department, SMC, MED, BRO, and NHAI, with additional machines on standby to handle heavy snowfall.



Chief Minister Omar Abdullah instructed the concerned authorities to focus on clearing key routes, including inter-district highways and roads leading to hospitals, power grids, water supply systems, and fire and emergency services.



The meeting was informed that adequate stocks of ration, petrol, diesel, and LPG are available to meet the needs of residents for several months. Additional provisions have been made to ensure timely distribution across districts.



The Chief Minister directed for establishment of joint control rooms in all districts to handle winter-related complaints promptly.

He stressed the importance of a swift response system to minimize public inconvenience and ensure seamless delivery of essential services. Reviewing the health sector's readiness, the Chief Minister directed the Health Department to ensure adequate stocks of medicines, oxygen cylinders, and emergency supplies across all hospitals.

He also emphasized maintaining functional central heating systems in healthcare facilities and ensuring the deployment of medical personnel in snowbound areas.



Instructions were given for providing transport service to expecting mothers in remote and far-flung areas.



Highlighting the criticality of uninterrupted power supply during winter, the Chief Minister instructed KPDCL engineers to prioritize the restoration of electricity, particularly for essential installations.



He called for timely replacement of damaged transformers and urged for protection of field staff with proper safety gear to prevent accidents during repair work.



Chief Minister Omar Abdullah underscored the importance of maintaining road connectivity and efficient traffic management.

He directed agencies to deploy sufficient manpower and equipment for snow clearance on national highways, main roads, and internal routes, ensuring minimal disruption to public movement.



Chief Minister Omar Abdullah concluded the meeting by urging all departments to work in coordination and take proactive measures to mitigate the impact of harsh winter conditions. He reiterated his commitment to minimizing public inconvenience and ensuring the effective delivery of essential services throughout the region.

He directed the PHE Department to deploy sufficient water tankers in affected areas to prevent water scarcity during the extreme weather conditions.

Additionally, he instructed the Forest Department to ensure an adequate supply of firewood in snowbound areas is available.



The Chief Minister also underscored the significance of coordination among line departments and directed for round the clock operationalisation of District Control Rooms to maintain and update records of vulnerable populations, particularly pregnant women in snow-blocked areas.

He emphasized that such cases should be promptly relocated to maternity centers well ahead of their delivery dates.



For regions with possibility of road block, the Chief Minister instructed authorities to ensure helicopter services are put in place for such areas which remain cut off.



During the meeting, the Chief Minister reiterated that all preparedness plans should be practical and actionable, ensuring their effectiveness when put to the test.

He called for seamless interdepartmental coordination and directed Deputy Commissioners to maintain regular communication with field officers to address emerging challenges swiftly.

Omar reaffirmed the Government's commitment to the welfare and safety of the people.

He assured people that the administration is fully prepared to tackle the challenges of the harsh winter and deliver essential services effectively. Among others, the meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary Jal Shakti Shaleen Kabra via video conferencing. Additional Chief Secretary to Chief Minister, Dheeraj Gupta and Divisional Commissioner Kashmir attended the meeting in person.

