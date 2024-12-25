Fraudulent, Without Authority: Two Delhi Govt Departments Red-Flag AAP's 'Election' Schemes

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 25 (IANS) The Department of Women and Child Development and the Department of and Family Welfare, Delhi, on Wednesday issued a public notice refuting claims regarding the existence of the 'Sanjeevani Scheme' and 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana.'

The Women and Child Development Department stated it has been alerted through and social media reports that a party is claiming to offer ₹2,100 per month to women in Delhi under the 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana.'

The department clarified, "No such scheme has been notified by the Delhi government."

The public notice, published in national newspapers, emphasised, "Since no such scheme is in existence, the question of accepting forms or applications for registration under this non-existent scheme does not arise. Any private person or political party collecting forms or information under this name is committing fraudulent and has no authority."

Similarly, the Health and Family Welfare Department denied the existence of claims promising free medical treatment for individuals aged 60 and above at all government or private hospitals in Delhi, regardless of income criteria.

The department urged citizens to disregard such promises, terming them "misleading and unauthorised." It also declared it would not bear responsibility for any liabilities or fraudulent activities arising from these false claims.

These statements come in the wake of the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) door-to-door registration drive for two alleged welfare schemes: the 'Mahila Samman Yojana,' which promises ₹2,100 monthly to women, and the 'Sanjeevani Yojana,' which assures free medical treatment for individuals aged above 60 years.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seized the opportunity to bash AAP and its national convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi BJP vice president Kapil Mishra slammed Kejriwal for misleading the public, stating, "What a big fraud Kejriwal is committing with the sisters of Delhi. On one side, Kejriwal is getting women to fill forms; on the other side, the Delhi government's notice in today's newspapers says there is no such scheme, and these forms are fake."

Mocking the AAP leader, he concluded, "Wah re Farjiwal."