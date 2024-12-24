Nikkei Index Ends Lower Amid Thinning Trading Activity
Date
12/24/2024 2:00:19 PM
Tokyo: Japan's NIKKEI index fell at the end of trading today, amid weak trading activity during the holiday season, and after the release of the minutes of the central bank's October meeting, which showed that policymakers preferred to continue raising interest rates.
The Tokyo stock exchange reported that the 225-issue Nikkei index ended today's session down 0.32 percent, or 124.49 points, to reach the index 39,036.85 points, while the broader Topix index closed marginally higher by 0.02 percent, or 0.52 points, to close at 2,727.26 points.
Honda stock was the best performer within the Nikkei, rising 12.22 percent, or 156 points, to 1,432.5 yen after the automaker yesterday revealed a plan to buy back shares worth 1.1 trillion yen (USD 7 billion), in addition to officially starting merger talks with Nissan.
In terms of exchange rate, the US currency stabilized against its Japanese counterpart at 157.10 yen in morning trading.
