Russians Trying To Advance Simultaneously On Several Fronts Military Spox

As reported by Ukrinform, this was stated by Spokesperson for the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group of Nazar Voloshyn during a TV broadcast.

"Over the past few days, the enemy has once again intensified their offensive actions simultaneously on several fronts. Fighting continues in all sections of the front. The enemy continues its offensive operations of varying intensity and focuses its efforts on the main tactical directions, where the situation is currently most challenging: Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, and Vremivka," Voloshyn said.

According to him, the invaders have significantly increased pressure on the Lyman, Siversk, and Toretsk directions as well.

"In our area of responsibility, there were 195 clashes over the past 24 hours. Compared to the previous day, there were 201 clashes with the enemy. The most assaults took place in the Lyman sector – 27, while in the Toretsk sector there were 18 clashes, Pokrovsk – 30, Kurakhove – 32, and Vremivka – 35 clashes," added the spokesperson.

He noted that over the past 24 hours, the enemy carried out nine airstrikes and dropped 16 bombs. They also fired on the Ukrainian Defense Forces' positions more than 3,500 times using various types of weaponry.

As reported by Ukrinform, in the Vremivka sector near the settlement of Novyi Komar, the Ukrainian defenders destroyed a column of Russian armored vehicles and eliminated enemy personnel.