(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Center for Strategic Communication and Information Security pursues efforts to provide a brief explanation to foreign audiences on the current topics of particular interest as regards Ukraine.

MILITARY AID FROM GERMANY

On December 23, Germany updated its military aid package for Ukraine.

● The package includes two Patriot missile launchers, two IRIS-T air defense systems, 15 Leopard tanks, and more.

● Germany ranks second globally after the United States and first among European countries in terms of aid provided Ukraine.

● Since the start of the full-scale war, Germany's total assistance to Ukraine has amounted to approximately €28 billion.

● In 2025, Germany will continue supporting Ukraine by supplying air defense systems, artillery, and other weapons.

● During his visit to Kyiv on December 2, Chancellor Olaf Scholz emphasized that Germany will support Ukraine for as long as necessary.

NEW MILITARY TRAINING STANDARDS

Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel will undergo training to operate in extreme conditions under a new standard.

● The training will cover areas such as survival, search and rescue operations, avoiding capture, and evacuation preparedness.

● SERE courses (Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape) are designed based on NATO standards, incorporating the combat experience of Ukraine's Armed Forces.

● This initiative aims to enhance the resilience and effectiveness of personnel and align with NATO principles.

● As of July 2024, Ukraine's Defense Forces have adopted 324 of NATO's 1,150 standards.

● Full NATO membership will provide Ukraine with a security guarantee and significantly strengthen the Alliance's military capabilities.

HOUSING FOR INTERNALLY DISPLACED PERSONS (IDPs)

Approximately 10,000 IDP families will have the opportunity to purchase housing through the "eVidnovlennya" program.

● This was made possible by the government's decision to allocate 15 billion hryvnias for housing for Ukrainians who lost their homes due to Russian aggression.

● To qualify for compensation, IDPs must be registered as such, and their lost home must be their sole residential property.

● The Ministry of Social Policy also plans to introduce a social rental housing program for IDPs.

● According to the Ministry, there are over 4.6 million registered IDPs in Ukraine, with the largest numbers in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions.

● Using frozen Russian assets to finance Ukraine's defense a recovery is an effective way to compel the aggressor to compensate for the damage caused.