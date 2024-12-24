2025 NY Digital Awards: Honoring Innovation And Creativity In Worldwide Digital Industries

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The 2025 NY Digital Awards launches its latest competition, inviting digital creators, designers, and creative professionals to celebrate their impactful achievements. Recognizing ideas that drives digital progress, this prestigious competition highlights the power of digital solutions to connect global communities together.

Building on the momentum of its inaugural season, the 2025 NY Digital Awards continues to celebrate exceptional achievements in digital creativity. Professionals from around the world are invited to enter, showcasing websites, videos, social media, apps, software, designs, and many others that inspire progress in the digital age.

“The NY Digital Awards is about celebrating the ingenuity that's driving the digital world forward,” said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA.“It's an honor to celebrate the people and projects driving real change in this vast industry, as digital innovation is at the heart of how we connect, create, and evolve.”

Key Information for 2025 Entrants:

.Eligibility: Open to digital professionals, agencies, creatives, and individuals from all backgrounds, including UX/UI designers, developers, content creators, and marketers.

.Categories: Features Website & Mobile Sites, Video / Online Video, Social Media, Design & Creativity, Apps & Software, Strategy & Marketing and more.

.Levels of Recognition: Gold, and Silver winning levels will be awarded to the most exceptional winners, honoring excellence in digital creation and creativity.

.Judging Panel: A panel of industry experts will judge every entry, ensuring each submission is evaluated with fairness and unbiased perspectives.

.Futuristic Trophy: The Top 10 Agencies of the Year will receive an Ava Statuette, the NY Digital Awards trophy, a symbol of digital brilliance and industry recognition.

Important Dates

.Early Bird Submissions Open: December 18, 2024

.Final Extension Deadline: April 24, 2025

.Winners Announced: June 20, 2025

For further details about the 2025 NY Digital Awards, including submission guidelines, a complete list of categories, and key dates, please visit: .

About NY Digital Awards

The NY Digital Awards honors outstanding achievements in a variety of digital realms - from captivating websites and groundbreaking videos to innovative mobile apps, engaging social media campaigns, creative animations, effective marketing strategies, and informative podcasts. Here, the award recognizes the finest minds in digital creation, spotlighting worldwide appreciation on both local brilliance and international achievements.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, TITAN Innovation Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, French Design Awards, and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote, and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry-appropriate.

