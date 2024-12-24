ATC Empowers Kuwait to Lead the Digital Healthcare Transformation with Biolog-id solutions

(MENAFN- BPG Group) Kuwait, 23 December, 2024

Advanced Technology Company (ATC), the leading distributor of comprehensive health and environmental care solutions across the public and private sectors, has announced its partnership with Biolog-ID, the digital healthcare solution for the management, traceability and safety of sensitive health products, to implement the tracking of blood products across all blood centers and blood banks in Kuwait.



In presence of the Minister of Health, Dr. Ahmed Al-Awadi, Dr Reem Al Radwan, Director of the Blood Transfusion Services Department at the Ministry of Health, with numerous officials and representatives from the medical field, the Biolog-id solution was officially launched across all blood centers in Kuwait. This milestone positions Kuwait at the forefront of the healthcare digital transformation sector in the Gulf and the Middle East, becoming the first country to adopt this advanced RFID solution enabling the power of real time data.



Biolog-ID’s Transfusion Solutions improve the tracability, safety and availability of blood products, providing real time dynamic information enabled by its RFID propriatory technology.



From the moment a blood sample is collected from a donor, a e-Label is affixed to the bag, capturing accurate information including blood type, quantity, date of collection, and expiration date. It enables digital identification of blood bags without paper or manual work, thus providing easy surveillance and secured transfer of the blood bags from any of the Kuwait Central Blood Bank (KCBB) facilities or Sheikha Salwa Sabah Al-Ahmad Stem Cell Centre to those hospitals which need the same.



“We are delighted to announce that KCBB is the first Blood Center in the Gulf region to adopt such a digital solution for blood component traceability. This innovative technology ensures complete visibility of critical blood components—Red Blood Cells, Platelets, and Plasma—through every stage of their journey, from collection and transportation to processing and inventory management across multiple locations in Kuwait. The implementation of this cutting-edge system aligns seamlessly with the Ministry of Health's vision to modernize healthcare infrastructure” stated Dr. Reem Al Radwan, Director of the Blood Transfusion Services Department at the Ministry of Health.



From his side, Ghassan Mamlouk, CEO at ATC said: “ATC is proud to bring Biolog-ID’s cutting-edge digital solutions to Kuwait’s healthcare sector. This implementation underlines our commitment to providing solutions that enhance patient safety and healthcare efficiency. With its adoption, Kuwait is positioning itself as a regional leader in deploying a technology to revolutionize healthcare services”.



Philippe Jacquet, Executive Director of Sales EMEA/LATAM at Biolog-id, added: "Our collaboration with ATC and the Ministry of Health demonstrates the transformative power of Real-time Tracking Solutions in healthcare. By guaranteeing the safety and traceability of blood products, this solution empowers healthcare providers to deliver more precise and reliable services, ultimately improving patient outcomes".



The collaboration between ATC and Biolog-ID is one of the major steps ahead in advancing Kuwait's healthcare sector. It also highlights the company’s commitment to delivering lastest technological solutions that support this goal.







