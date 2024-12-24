Some 130 Young Families To Obtain Housing Under Preferential Lending Programme By Year End

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) By the end of 2024, some 130 young families will obtain under the preferential youth lending programme. For this purpose, about UAH 240 million has been allocated this year.

The relevant statement was made by State Fund for Support of Youth Housing Board Chairman Mykola Marchuk in an interview with Ukrinform.

According to Marchuk, about UAH 240 million has been allocated for the preferential youth lending programme this year, from local budgets and the Fund's authorized capital.

“Using the above sources, by the end of the year, about 130 young families will be provided with housing,” Marchuk noted.

In particular, the lending terms for young people include a down payment of 6%, a fixed interest rate of 3% to 7% depending on the programme, and benefits upon the birth of the child.

“Upon the birth of the child, the family's loan becomes interest free. For the second child, the Fund covers 25% of the principal amount of the loan, and for the third child, we repay half of the loan amount,” Marchuk explained.

As stipulated in Ukraine's state budget for 2025, the authorized capital of the State Fund for Support of Youth Housing Construction will increase by UAH 24 million. Additionally, about UAH 75 million will come as refunds under this programme, and UAH 240 million will be provided by local self-government authorities.

A reminder that about 35,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) had been included on the register of preferential loan applicants under the programme 'Housing for IDPs'.