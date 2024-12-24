Everything The Light Touches Is Your Canvas: Sharpie® Celebrates The Circle Of Creativity With Disney's Mufasa: The Lion King--In Theaters Now

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here:

In celebration of the new and Earth Tones Creative markers, Sharpie is launching a global campaign with a TV spot that showcases how the new colors beautifully portray the landscapes of the movie. The collaboration came to life through an activation on the red carpet at the film's premiere. Equipped with the new Earth Tones Creative Markers, moviegoers helped create a mural inspired by an original sketch from the film.

"New Earth Tones Sharpie Creative Markers allow you to bring the inspiring creativity and beauty of

Mufasa: The Lion King

from your mind onto nearly any surface," Gina Lázaro, Vice President, Brand Management, Writing at Newell Brands. "This collaboration honors the spirit of the film and Sharpie's mission to celebrate and encourage creativity. Through the new Earth Tones colorway, fans can connect in a new way with the powerful themes of the film in their own unique way."

The vibrant markers pop on light and dark surfaces including paper, metal, wood, ceramic, glass, rock, canvas, and more! Turn almost any surface into your own canvas with Sharpie Creative Markers in

vivid Earth Tones

that feature paint-like ink that won't bleed through the page. The new Earth Tones are available for purchase on

Amazon

now and at Target, Walmart and other retailers in January starting at $9.99.

About Disney's Mufasa: The Lion King

"Mufasa: The Lion King" enlists Rafiki to relay the legend of the unlikely rise of the beloved king of the Pride Lands, introducing an orphaned cub called Mufasa (Aaron Pierre), a sympathetic lion named Taka (Kelvin Harrison Jr.)-the heir to a royal bloodline-and their expansive journey alongside an extraordinary group of misfits.

Blending live-action filmmaking techniques with photoreal computer-generated imagery, the all-new feature film is directed by Barry Jenkins, produced by

Adele Romanski & Mark Ceryak, and executive produced by Peter Tobyansen.

Featuring original songs by award-winning songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda, original score by Dave Metzger and additional music and vocal performances by Lebo M, "Mufasa: The Lion King" is now playing in theaters.

