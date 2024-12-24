Supercom Launches New Domestic Violence Monitoring Project With The State Police Of Latvia

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

6th National Domestic Violence Project in Europe Strengthens SuperCom's Position as a Leader in the Space

a global provider of secure solutions for the e-Government, IoT, and Cybersecurity sectors, announced today the successful launch of its new electronic monitoring (EM) project in Latvia. Following a competitive tender process, SuperCom was awarded this project, marking its third national contract in Latvia and further expanding its role in supporting the country's public safety efforts with the inclusion of domestic violence prevention.

Under this program, SuperCom is deploying its advanced PureSecurity EM Suite, featuring GPS tracking devices, secure communications, and real-time monitoring capabilities. SuperCom's technology will enhance the State Police of Latvia's ability to oversee offenders, enabling more effective prevention and response to domestic violence cases while bolstering regional public safety and security.

"We're honored to have been chosen yet again by the government of Latvia, this time for an important domestic violence prevention initiative," said Ordan Trabelsi, President and CEO of SuperCom. "This project highlights Latvia's commitment to leveraging advanced monitoring technology to enhance public safety. We are proud to support their efforts by providing innovative solutions that align with their long-term vision for protecting communities. This project demonstrates our ability to successfully execute complex initiatives and reinforces our growing leadership in the European public safety market," Ordan added.

"This project further expands our presence across Europe and demonstrates our dedication to helping government agencies tackle complex public safety challenges. Our PureSecurity EM Suite has become a trusted tool for public safety agencies throughout Europe, empowering them with tailored solutions to meet their goals effectively. This project is also a testament to the increasing demand for domestic violence solutions globally, marking our 6th national domestic violence project, and we look forward to continuing to deliver our proprietary solutions and expertise in this space worldwide," Ordan concluded.

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification, and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, worldwide. Through its proprietary e-Government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance, and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries, including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, and domestic violence prevention. For more information, please visit SuperCom's website:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded or followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "projects", "estimates", "plans", and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will", "should", "would", "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding business and economic trends, the levels of consumer, business and economic confidence generally, the adverse effects of these risks on our business or the market price of our ordinary shares, and other risks and uncertainties described in the forward looking statements and in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 22, 2024, our reports on Form 6-K filed from time to time with the SEC and our other filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, we not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

