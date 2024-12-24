Lusail International Circuit Appoints Al Mohannadi As New CEO

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Lusail International Circuit (LIC) yesterday announced the appointment of Abdulaziz Ali Al Mohannadi as the new Chief Executive Officer of Lusail International Circuit (LIC), effective January 1, 2025. With over 15 years of diverse experience spanning the energy, projects, and event management sectors, Abdulaziz brings a wealth of expertise and strategic vision to the role.

Al Mohannadi is renowned for his contributions to high-profile events, most notably his role in the successful organisation of the 2022. As Executive Director of Operations at Lusail International Circuit, his experience provided seamless execution of the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Grand Prix 2024.

Upon his appointment, Abdulaziz stated:“It is an honour to take on the role of CEO at Lusail International Circuit, a venue with a proud history in motorsport. My focus will be on maintaining the circuit's high standards of excellence, and ensuring its role as a key destination for motorsport enthusiasts. Together with our team, I look forward to building on LIC's achievements and contributing to its continued success in the years ahead.”

LIC expressed its gratitude to Amro Al Hamad, for his leadership and contributions during his tenure as a CEO of LIC. Amro's guidance played an important role in establishing LIC as a world-class venue and setting the foundation for its future successes. He will continue to serve as the Executive Director of the Qatar Motor & Motorcycle Federation, driving Qatar's global success in motorsport and fostering emerging talent.

Under Abdulaziz's leadership, LIC is poised to further enhance its reputation as a premier destination for global motorsport events.