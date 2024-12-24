TTD Opens Online Booking For Vaikunta Ekadasi Darshan 2025: Here's How To Book Tickets, Timing, Other Details

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has officially launched bookings for the highly anticipated Vaikunta Ekadasi Darshan at the Lord Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala. This significant spiritual event is set to take place from January 10 to 19, 2025, attracting lakhs of devotees eager to participate in the festivities.

Devotees can now secure their tickets for the Vaikunta Dwara Darshan, with bookings having opened at 11 am on December 23, 2024.



Additionally, Special Entry Darshan (SED) tickets has been made available online starting from 11 am today, December 24, 2024.



Tickets can be purchased through the TTD's official website, , allowing devotees to experience the sacred Vaikunta Dwaram, which will remain accessible throughout the ten-day celebrations.

To manage the expected influx of visitors, TTD will distribute Slotted Sarva Darshan (SSD) tokens at various locations.



These tokens will be available at eight centres in Tirupati and one in Tirumala, ensuring a streamlined process for devotees.



The distribution points include:

Tirupati: MR Palli, Jeevakona, Ramanaidu School, Ramachandra Pushkarini, Indira Maidan, Srinivasam, Vishnu Nivasam, Bhudevi Complex

It is important to note that only those with valid darshan tokens will be permitted entry for the Vaikunta Dwara Darshan. While individuals without tokens can visit Tirumala, they will not have access to the darshan queue.

Highlights of Vaikunta Ekadasi and Dwadasi

The festivities will kick off on Vaikunta Ekadasi Day (January 10, 2025), with VIP protocol darshan beginning at 4:45am.



A grand Swarna Ratham (golden chariot) procession is scheduled from 9 AM to 11 am, showcasing traditional music and vibrant decorations.

On Dwadasi Day (January 11, 2025), the sacred Chakrasnanam ritual will take place at the Srivari Pushkarini (temple pond) between 5:30 am and 6:30 am, involving the immersion of Lord Vishnu's Sudarshana Chakra in holy waters.

Facilities for Pilgrims

TTD has implemented extensive arrangements to accommodate the large number of pilgrims expected during this Vaikunta Ekadasi Darshan:

Free Food Distribution (Annadanam): Available from 6 AM to midnight, serving a variety of items including tea, coffee, milk, upma, sugar pongali, and pongali.

Laddu Distribution: A buffer stock of 3.5 lakh laddus will be maintained to meet high demand during the festival.

Traffic Management: Local police have coordinated with TTD to ensure smooth traffic flow around the temple area.