KP Government Seeks Federal Deployment Of Frontier Constabulary In Kurram

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government, led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has formally requested the to deploy the Frontier Constabulary (FC) in the Kurram district to address the deteriorating law and order situation.

Key Steps Outlined by the Provincial Government:



Enhanced Security Measures:



Additional forces will be deployed in sensitive areas.

A grant was approved for the purchase of special bomb-proof for

Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, and Malakand.

Tribal districts and areas like Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank, and DI Khan will receive bomb-proof vehicles for their DPOs.

Action Against Disruptors:



Names of individuals disrupting peace will be added to Schedule 4 .

A zero-tolerance policy will ensure indiscriminate actions against those harming the region's stability.

Long-Term Peace Efforts:



A Grand Jirga will continue to mediate until sustainable peace is achieved.



All bunkers will be dismantled, and the authorities will confiscate heavy weaponry. Individuals threatening peace will be officially declared terrorists .

The Peshawar-Parachinar main highway and other access routes in Kurram have been closed for the past 76 days , leading to severe shortages of essential items such as:



Food supplies

Medicines Fuel, firewood, and LPG

Citizens, enduring extreme winter conditions, have staged a sit-in protest outside the local press club, demanding immediate resolution.

The KP government's recent measures aim to stabilize the region, restore essential services, and ensure the safe reopening of transportation routes.