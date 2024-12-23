Dollar Rises Amid Fiscal Concerns And Global Market Trends

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The dollar gained 1.87% against the Brazilian real, reflecting ongoing fiscal worries and a stronger U.S. currency abroad. On December 23, the dollar reached R$ 6.185 for buying and R$ 6.186 for selling, peaking at R$ 6.20 during the day.



The future dollar also climbed, trading at R$ 6.195, up by 1.57%. Last Friday, the spot dollar closed lower at R$ 6.0710, but it still rose 0.69% over the previous week amid volatility and skepticism about Brazil's fiscal policies.



The Central conducted an auction for up to 15,000 currency swap contracts to manage future maturities, but it did not announce additional operations this time.



Internationally, investors reacted to recent central bank meetings. The Federal Reserve 's unexpected signals of a slower pace for interest rate cuts influenced market dynamics, boosting both dollar strength and Treasury yields.



Domestically, investor focus remained on Brazil's fiscal health, particularly after the Senate passed a public spending control package last Friday. With Congress in recess until February, government activity slows as the year ends.







The Focus survey revealed rising inflation expectations, with projections for IPCA inflation in 2024 increasing from 4.89% to 4.91%. For 2025, expectations rose from 4.60% to 4.84%, both significantly above the Central Bank 's target of 3%.



Exchange rate forecasts also indicated pressure, predicting a dollar value of R$ 6.00 by year-end and R$ 5.90 by next year's end.



This morning, the Central Bank reported a current account deficit of $3.060 billion in November, slightly better than analysts' expectations of $3.344 billion. This deficit was offset by a positive direct investment balance of $6.956 billion in Brazil.

