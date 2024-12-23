Historic Main Plaza Landmark Goes On The Market In San Antonio, Texas

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The historic building at 114 E Main Plaza was built in 1742 and is the only privately owned building in San Antonio's Main Plaza downtown.

Historic Main Plaza Landmark Goes on the Offering A Rare Opportunity to Own a Piece of San Antonio's History

- Alan Valadez, Kuper Sotheby's International RealtySAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A historic property in San Antonio's iconic Main Plaza, known for its deep roots in the city's 280-year history, has been listed for sale, offering a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for buyers. Built in 1742 and once referred to as Casa Reales, this 7,500-square-foot landmark is the only privately-owned building in Main Plaza, surrounded by city-owned properties and rich with cultural and historical significance.The building at 114 E Main Plaza has played a vital role in San Antonio's evolution, serving as a courthouse, jail, and municipal house during the 1800s. Its legacy as one of the oldest surviving buildings in the area is closely tied to the city's development, making this property a rare chance to own a living piece of San Antonio's storied past. The property is listed by realtors Alan Valadez and Bikan Cinaroglu of Kuper Sotheby's International Realty .“This property is more than just a building-it's a cornerstone of San Antonio's heritage,” said Alan Valadez.“For discerning buyers, it represents the unique opportunity to shape the future while preserving an iconic piece of history.”Property Highlights:>Unparalleled History: Originally constructed in 1742, the property served as a courthouse, jail, and municipal house in the 19th century, standing as a testament to San Antonio's rich cultural and governmental history.>Prime Location: Situated in the heart of Main Plaza, the property offers direct access to downtown's vibrant cultural and commercial hubs, including the Riverwalk.>Expansive Interior: The 7,500-square-foot space is divided into three levels:>Basement: Featuring original architectural details and versatile potential for creative use.>Main Floor: Offers prime visibility and accessibility for high-traffic retail, office, or gallery space.>Terrace Level: Provides panoramic views of Main Plaza, ideal for dining, events, or unique commercial ventures.>Zoning Flexibility: Approved for commercial and retail purposes, the property invites opportunities for redevelopment into a high-profile business, cultural destination, or hospitality venue.“This is more than a real estate investment-it's a chance to steward one of San Antonio's most historically significant properties,” added Valadez.The property offers endless possibilities with its blend of historical integrity and redevelopment potential. From a boutique hotel or upscale dining destination to a cultural hub or office space, the next chapter of this iconic landmark is waiting to be written.Interested parties may contact: Alan Valadez at ... or Binkan Cinaroglu at ....

