(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Andrew Laidley

KINGSTON, Jamaica, (JIS) – Jamaica is on a transformative journey towards a sustainable future marked by development of the blue and green economies, leveraging the island's rich marine resources and natural landscapes.

This approach not only aims to enhance economic growth, but also ensures the preservation of Jamaica's unique environment, a vision articulated by without portfolio in the of economic growth and job creation, Matthew Samuda, with responsibility for water and the environment.

Jamaica's blue encompasses various sectors that utilise the sea as their primary conduit for economic activity.

Minister Samuda notes that“all of them are more buoyant today than they were eight years ago”, highlighting significant growth in industries such as shipping and logistics. The expansion of key ports, including Kingston and Montego Bay, is a testament to this growth, with plans to increase value-added propositions in logistics.

“What I would assure the country is that we're pursuing developments that may not necessarily have the largest of footprints, but have the highest value added,” said Samuda.

Tourism remains a cornerstone of Jamaica's blue economy, with its allure of“sun, sand and sea” attracting millions annually. Despite setbacks from weather events affecting cruise arrivals, minister Samuda projects a robust recovery, pointing out that“next year... we expect to have the biggest season we've ever had.”

Meanwhile, innovative advancements are being made in fisheries to support local fisherfolk, ensuring they have access to essential resources like storage and financing. Parallel to its blue initiatives, Jamaica is committed to fostering a green economy centred on sustainable energy practices.

Minister Samuda outlines the government's revolutionary investment strategy, which aims to expedite private sector investments in green initiatives.

“The government of Jamaica has gone to market for a supplier to provide 100 megawatts of renewable energy,” he points out, signalling a significant shift towards renewable sources.

One ambitious project is the development of a 45-megawatt floating solar system over the Mona Reservoir in St Andrew, aimed at enhancing energy efficiency within the National Water Commission (NWC), Jamaica's largest energy consumer.

This initiative reflects a broader commitment to eco-friendly practices and policies that prioritise sustainability. At the heart of these initiatives is a commitment to community engagement and resilience against climate change.

The forthcoming Beach Access Policy aims to foster local ownership and investment in tourism, while ensuring equitable use of resources.

Minister Samuda, who maintains that“a rising tide lifts all ships”, emphasises that as larger systems improve, smaller communities will benefit from enhanced infrastructure. Among these is the government's over $600 million investment in rural water systems and implementation of rainwater harvesting programmes for vulnerable households.

As Jamaica navigates its path towards the blue and green economies, minister Samuda's vision encapsulates optimism and realism. He acknowledges past challenges, but highlights the unprecedented strides being made, pointing out that“what has actually been done is more than what has been done in any period similar by any government before.”

Minister Samuda says with strategic investments and community-focused policies, Jamaica is poised to, not only to harness its natural resources effectively, but also safeguard them for future generations.

