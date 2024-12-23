Guardian Recovery Expands Reach With New Facility - Dallas Addiction Center

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New Facility Offers Comprehensive Substance Use Disorder & Co-Occurring Mental Treatment

- Josh Scott, CEO of Guardian RecoveryDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Guardian Recovery announces the grand opening of Guardian Recovery - Dallas Addiction Center , a state-of-the-art facility offering medical detoxification and residential care for individuals suffering from substance use disorder. Officially opening its doors on December 20, 2024, the center provides evidence-based therapeutic services and innovative programs tailored to meet each client's unique needs, fostering a path toward long-term recovery.“We are humbled and honored to expand Guardian Recovery's mission into Texas with the opening of the Dallas Addiction Center,” said Josh Scott, CEO of Guardian Recovery.“Texans deserve greater access to high-quality behavioral healthcare and substance use disorder treatment. While there are several outstanding providers in the state with whom we've had the privilege of working alongside for many years, a significant need for care remains unmet. Too many individuals cannot access the treatment they need due to factors like availability or cost. By partnering with several commercial payors, we aim to increase accessibility to care for Texans. We are proud to join the Texas community in this effort.”Strategically located just 25 minutes north of downtown Dallas, near the intersection of the Dallas North Tollway and President George Bush Turnpike, the new facility offers:Medical Detox Services : Management of withdrawal symptoms at a safe, comfortable, private residential campus.Inpatient Residential Care : Comprehensive, personalized treatment plans for addiction and co-occurring mental health disorders.The Dallas Addiction Center exemplifies Guardian Recovery's commitment to compassionate, client-centered care. The facility's experienced clinicians and support staff provide expert guidance, care, and encouragement, empowering individuals to rediscover hope and purpose on their recovery journey.Guardian Recovery is recognized for its high standards of care and holds the Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval, the highest level of accreditation for healthcare providers. To ensure accessibility, Guardian Recovery accepts most insurance plans and offers flexible payment options to reduce financial barriers to treatment.For more information or to schedule a free and confidential assessment, call 972-433-0521 or visit .About Guardian RecoveryGuardian Recovery is a leading national behavioral healthcare provider specializing in addiction and mental health treatment. With a mission to deliver personalized, evidence-based care, Guardian Recovery integrates advanced technology, traditional approaches, and holistic therapies to support lifelong healing. The organization serves adults and adolescents with tailored programs designed to meet individuals where they are on their recovery journey.

