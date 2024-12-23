Dublin, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Fraud Detection - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Healthcare Fraud Detection was estimated at US$1.6 Billion in 2023, and is projected to reach US$3.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



The growth in the healthcare fraud detection market is driven by several factors. The increasing volume of healthcare data and the complexity of fraud schemes necessitate advanced solutions for effective detection. Rising healthcare costs and stringent regulatory requirements are compelling healthcare organizations to invest in robust fraud detection systems.

Technological advancements, such as AI, ML, blockchain, and NLP, are expanding the capabilities of these systems, making them more effective and accessible. The increasing adoption of electronic health records (EHRs) and digital payment systems is also driving demand for sophisticated fraud detection tools.

Furthermore, the global push towards digital transformation in healthcare, accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, has highlighted the need for enhanced cybersecurity measures, including fraud detection. As these trends continue to evolve, the healthcare fraud detection market is poised for sustained growth, driven by the need to protect healthcare systems from financial losses and ensure the delivery of high-quality care.

Why You Should Buy This Report:



Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Healthcare Fraud Detection Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Healthcare Fraud Detection Market. Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Report Features:



Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as CGI, Inc., Cotiviti, Inc., DXC Technology Company, and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:

