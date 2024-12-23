CM Omar Assured Reservation Row Will Be Resolved Within 6 Months: MP Ruhullah

Speaking with reporters after meeting chief minister Omar Abdullah along with students' delegation, Ruhullah said that he was here to make the listen to their grievances and a result-oriented discussion should take places.

“I am thankful that the chief minister has given a time frame that the issue will be resolved within six months. The cabinet sub-committee will take a decision within this period, which doesn't mean it will take complete six months. It can be resolved in two months also,” he said, as per news agency KNO.

He said that it is a positive development that a time frame has been given, but there are some limitations as well because Rules of Business have not been notified yet.

A massive protest was held by students association outside the chief minister's residence today, seeking rational reservation policy in Jammu and Kashmir. The protest was joined by NC MP Aga Ruhullah, PDP leaders, including Waheed ur Rehman Parra, and Iltija Mufti, and others.

Amid the protest a 5-member delegation of students along with MP Aga Ruhullah met the chief minister who put forth their demands.

