CM Omar Assured Reservation Row Will Be Resolved Within 6 Months: MP Ruhullah
Date
12/23/2024 10:10:52 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Member of Parliament Aga Ruhullah Mehdi Monday said that the chief Minister has assured that the issue of Reservation Policy will be resolved within six months.
Speaking with reporters after meeting chief minister Omar Abdullah along with students' delegation, Ruhullah said that he was here to make the government listen to their grievances and a result-oriented discussion should take places.
ADVERTISEMENT
“I am thankful that the chief minister has given a time frame that the issue will be resolved within six months. The cabinet sub-committee will take a decision within this period, which doesn't mean it will take complete six months. It can be resolved in two months also,” he said, as per news agency KNO.
ADVERTISEMENT
He said that it is a positive development that a time frame has been given, but there are some limitations as well because Rules of Business have not been notified yet.
A massive protest was held by students association outside the chief minister's residence today, seeking rational reservation policy in Jammu and Kashmir. The protest was joined by NC MP Aga Ruhullah, PDP leaders, including Waheed ur Rehman Parra, and Iltija Mufti, and others.
Read Also
CM Omar Meets Students Protesting Against Reservation Policy
Rethink Job Quotas
Amid the protest a 5-member delegation of students along with MP Aga Ruhullah met the chief minister who put forth their demands.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN23122024000215011059ID1109024181
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.