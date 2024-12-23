Psyence Unveils Private Placement

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Psyence Biomedical Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBM) today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements for the purchase and sale of an aggregate of 1,000,000 common shares (or pre-funded warrant in lieu thereof), series A common warrants to purchase up to 1,000,000 common shares and short-term series B common warrants to purchase up to 1,000,000 common shares at a purchase price of $2.00 per common share (or per pre-funded warrant in lieu thereof) and accompanying series A common warrant and short-term series B common warrant in a private placement. The series A common warrants and short-term series B common warrants will have an exercise price of $2.00 per share and will be exercisable immediately upon issuance.

The series A common warrants will expire five years from the date of issuance and the short-term series B common warrants will expire two years from the date of issuance. The private placement is expected to close on or about December 24, 2024, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

The gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately $2.0 million, prior to deducting placement agent's fees and other offering expenses payable by the Company. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

PBM dumped 83 cents, or 26.1%, to $2.35.

