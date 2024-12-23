Apple Pay And Google Pay Now Available In Azercell App!

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azercell becomes the first mobile operator in Azerbaijan to introduce balance top-up through tokenized payments

Azercell continues to enhance mobile payment experiences, pursuing its commitment to deliver cutting-edge digital solutions. The leading mobile operator has integrated Apple Pay and Pay into its mobile app, offering subscribers a faster, more secure, and highly convenient way to top up their balances.

Azercell subscribers can now complete transactions in just a few seconds using biometric authentication or built-in payment functionalities, eliminating the need to manually enter card details.

The integration of Apple Pay and Google Pay also ensures exceptional transaction security. Leveraging advanced tokenization technology, which encrypts card information and replaces sensitive data with a unique digital identifier, Azercell provides users with a seamless and safeguarded payment experience.

For more details, please visit: