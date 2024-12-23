Apple Pay And Google Pay Now Available In Azercell App!
12/23/2024 10:08:38 AM
Azercell becomes the first mobile operator in Azerbaijan
to introduce balance top-up through tokenized payments
Azercell continues to enhance mobile payment experiences,
pursuing its commitment to deliver cutting-edge digital solutions.
The leading mobile operator has integrated Apple Pay and google Pay
into its mobile app, offering subscribers a faster, more secure,
and highly convenient way to top up their balances.
Azercell subscribers can now complete transactions in just a few
seconds using biometric authentication or built-in payment
functionalities, eliminating the need to manually enter card
details.
The integration of Apple Pay and Google Pay also ensures
exceptional transaction security. Leveraging advanced tokenization
technology, which encrypts card information and replaces sensitive
data with a unique digital identifier, Azercell provides users with
a seamless and safeguarded payment experience.
