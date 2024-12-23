Lebanese PM: Delays In Implementing Resolution 1701 Comes From Israeli Side

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Dec 23 (KUNA) -- Lebanese caretaker Prime Najib Mikati confirmed Monday that the delay in implementing UN Security Council 1701 is due to the Israeli side.

His statement came during a tour with the commander-in-chief of the Lebanese Joseph Aoun and Head of Mission and Force Commander of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) Aroldo Saenz, in the eastern sector of southern Lebanon.

Mikati stressed reviewing the parties to the ceasefire agreement, including the French and American, to put an end to this Israeli procrastination and expedite the process as much as possible before the 60-day deadline specified in the ceasefire agreement for a complete Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory.

He further said there is a need to resolve all disputes related to the Blue Line to eliminate any justification for Israeli occupation of Lebanese land.

On reconstruction, he said "We are working with the World Bank, the European Union, Arab countries, and friendly nations to establish a trust fund that includes everyone to carry out the reconstruction of all that has been destroyed in southern Lebanon."

During the tour, General Lazaro explained the tasks carried out by UNIFIL in coordination with the Lebanese army, pointing out the continuation of meetings by the Ceasefire Monitoring Committee to implement its required tasks.

The Ceasefire Monitoring Committee consists of representatives from the United States, France, UNIFIL, and both the Lebanese and Israeli sides. It was formed after the ceasefire agreement, which came into effect on November 27, following the escalation of the war in Lebanon in September of this year when Israel launched heavy airstrikes across various Lebanese areas, resulting in the deaths of thousands and the displacement of hundreds of thousands. (end)

