No Signs Of Russian Offensive Group Formation On Northern Borders Military

The situation in the frontline Chernihiv and Sumy regions remains stable, with no signs of enemy force concentration for offensive actions.

As reported by Ukrinform, Colonel Vadym Mysnyk, Spokesperson for the Siversk Operational-Tactical Group of Troops, shared this update during a televised broadcast.

“The operational situation in the border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions remains without significant changes. The enemy continues shelling of the border zone. Over the past day, 24 settlements were shelled 65 times, with nearly 200 explosions recorded,” Mysnyk reported. He added that the enemy used 120-mm mortars, tube artillery, and drones during these attacks.

Mysnyk stated that Russian military units remain stationed along the border, actively fortifying their positions and mining the area.

“They are focusing on defense, likely considering the Kursk aspect of the conflict. On our end, we are also improving our defense systems. Given modern intelligence capabilities, it is impossible for the enemy to amass troops or equipment unnoticed. We are promptly monitoring rotations, troop movements, and, when they approach the border, we destroy their military equipment or surveillance systems,” the spokesperson assured.

However, he noted ongoing activity by enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups (SRGs) in the border regions. These groups are consistently detected and neutralized by Ukrainian defense forces. Additionally, the enemy continues to use strike drones actively.

“Most of their strike drones, such as the Shahed type, are deployed at night. However, we observe them entering Sumy territory from Russia even during the day. Our mobile units and air defense forces are working to eliminate them and maintain constant combat readiness. Regarding border shelling, the enemy uses its full arsenal of available weapons,” Mysnyk added.

At the same time, he observed no increase in the intensity of shelling or the use of guided bombs, which had been more frequent in the fall.

Responding to a question about enemy troop movements, Mysnyk emphasized that there are no signs of group formations for offensive actions.

“We see no indication of a large-scale grouping for offensive actions. Our intelligence provides accurate information, including monitoring their logistical capabilities. The enemy predominantly relies on rail transport, and all key railway hubs remain under our control. We have sufficient resources to monitor their movements,” Mysnyk stated.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian defense forces engaged in 234 combat clashes with Russian forces on the frontlines on December 22.