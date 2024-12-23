Cashfree Payments Launches Affiliate Partner Program To Build a Trusted Partner Ecosystem

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bangalore, December 23, 2024: Cashfree Payments, India’s leading payments and API banking platform, today announced the launch of its Affiliate Partner Program. The new initiative opens up exciting opportunities for freelancers, web development agencies, marketing firms, startup accelerators, influencers, and other digital ecosystem players to collaborate with Cashfree and earn revenue by referring its cutting-edge payment gateway solutions to businesses looking to grow online.



Designed to benefit both partners and businesses alike, the program offers an industry-leading commission rate, allowing affiliates to earn up to 0.25%* commission on every transaction made by referred merchants. With its attractive financial incentives and seamless integration, the Cashfree Affiliate Partner Program arrives at a pivotal moment to support India’s expanding business ecosystem with its digital payment needs.



Reeju Datta, Co-founder of Cashfree Payments, said, “We’re excited to launch our Affiliate Partner Program, which combines the best in partner commissions, quick onboarding, and a robust payment gateway. By partnering with us, affiliates can empower local entrepreneurs and businesses to scale while tapping into a rewarding revenue stream.”



Key benefits of the Cashfree Affiliate Partner Program:

• Industry-Leading Commission Rates: Affiliates can earn 0.25%* on every transaction made by referred merchants, providing a steady and attractive income stream.

• Hassle-Free Onboarding: The program features a simple, fast, and free sign-up process, making it easy for new affiliates to get started.

• Real-Time Tracking: Cashfree offers an intuitive affiliate dashboard for real-time tracking of referrals, commissions, and available resources, ensuring complete transparency.

• Fast, Reliable Payouts: Affiliates enjoy hassle-free monthly payouts, adding convenience to their earning experience.

• Comprehensive Payment Solutions: Partners can offer businesses a complete, secure, and feature-rich payment gateway, including Cashfree’s One-click Checkout (OCC), FlowWise (payment orchestration), and 24/7 customer support.



As India experiences a rapid expansion of business hubs across metros, tier 2, and tier 3 cities, there is a rising demand for seamless digital payment solutions. Cashfree Payments is uniquely positioned to meet this demand, offering businesses of all sizes a comprehensive, secure, and scalable payment solution. The launch of the Affiliate Partner Program has been introduced at a time when more individuals, agencies, and businesses emerge as trusted partners for startups, MSMEs, and traditional enterprises.





