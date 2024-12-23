(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Driven by consumer demand for simplicity, health, and variety, frozen food thrives through preservation, improved cold chains, and global expansions. Companies focus on sustainability, adopting innovative packaging and sourcing. Rapidly changing lifestyles ensure the remains integral to modern diets. New Delhi, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global frozen food market size is expected to reach US$ 722.5 billion by 2033 from US$ 450.1 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. In 2023, the global landscape for frozen food market continues to expand across continents, reflecting consumers' ongoing desire for convenient meal options that do not compromise taste or nutrition. Industry reports show that at least thirty newly developed freezing technologies have emerged in the past year to optimize product freshness. Moreover, retailers in North America alone have introduced more than fifty novel frozen snack variations to cater to busy lifestyles and changing palates. Production facilities are also evolving, with over fifteen major plants worldwide adopting more energy-efficient processes to reduce their carbon footprint. On the supply side, logistical advancements in refrigerated transport mean that an estimated eight maritime shipping routes now offer dedicated reefer services to handle frozen cargo at stable temperatures. Request Sample Copy @ Demand has soared in regions where fast-paced work lives encourage time-saving foods, with Asia witnessing over forty innovative product launches aimed at diverse taste preferences. In Europe frozen food market, seven large supermarket chains are collaborating with local farmers to source premium raw ingredients for frozen items to ensure farm-to-freezer transparency. Warehousing infrastructure is undergoing rapid modernization, as around ten newly constructed cold-storage facilities across emerging markets underline the importance of scalability. Distribution networks are also broadening, as multinational brands have established direct partnerships with approximately six regional distributors in Latin America, allowing for greater product variety and seamless access to remote locations. Consumer behavior continues to shift in the frozen food market, as health-conscious individuals look for options with minimal additives and clear labeling, prompting at least twenty new frozen organic meal offerings in 2023. One recent survey of 1,500 shoppers across the United States indicated that 900 of them regularly incorporate frozen entrees into their weekly routine. Numerous taste tests indicate that modern freezing techniques have significantly prolonged shelf life while maintaining texture and flavor, encouraging greater trust in these products. Looking ahead, trends suggest that manufacturers will invest heavily in plant-based and allergen-free alternatives to capture a wider segment of the market. This multi-faceted growth, buoyed by cutting-edge technology and strategic collaborations, points to a frozen food sector that is increasingly nimble, transparent, and poised for sustainable expansion. Industry analysts predict that the coming year will see a surge in digital ordering platforms tailored to frozen merchandise. Key Findings in Frozen Food Market

Market Forecast (2033) US$ 722.5 billion CAGR 5.4% Largest Region (2024) Asia Pacific (38.0%) By Product Types Ready Meals (29.6%) By Distribution Channel Supermarket/hypermarket (68.7%) Top Drivers

Strong consumer preference for ready-to-cook convenience significantly elevates product demand globally.

Technological advancements facilitate efficient freezing methods, boosting shelf life and flavor. Expanding distribution networks enhance global availability, meeting diverse consumer lifestyle requirements. Top Trends

Health-focused formulations emphasize clean labels, attracting increasingly mindful consumer segments worldwide.

Plant-based frozen offerings flourish, aligning with shifting dietary preferences and sustainability. Premium products highlight gourmet appeal, bridging convenience with elevated culinary experiences. Top Challenges

Rising production costs challenge competitive pricing amid volatile raw material markets.

Maintaining product quality throughout distribution requires consistent cold-chain infrastructure investment strategies. Strict regulatory guidelines demand ongoing compliance, complicating innovative product development cycles

Analyst's View On Changing Consumers' Habit And Their Demand For Frozen Food

Evolving consumer habits around the globe are reshaping the frozen food market, propelled by shifting lifestyles and heightened emphasis on dietary choices. In a 2023 study of 2,000 urban professionals, 1,100 reported relying on frozen meals for at least three dinners each week. Foodservice analysts have noted that over thirty culinary startups worldwide are exclusively focusing on flash-frozen gourmet offerings this year. Leading retailers in North America have introduced more than twenty new low-sodium frozen meal options to respond to rising health concerns. Meanwhile, in response to sustainability demands, at least ten producers switched to recyclable packaging solutions in the first quarter of 2023. Across Asia, more than thirty culinary institutes have begun incorporating advanced freezing techniques into their curriculum to prepare chefs for modern consumer demands.

Market observers point out that convenience remains a driving factor, as surveys of working parents indicate that out of 500 participants, 300 rely on quick-to-prepare frozen breakfasts on weekday mornings. In Europe frozen food market, seven new frozen meal subscription services have launched since January 2023, enabling doorstep delivery of balanced ready-to-cook dishes. Some nutrition-focused brands have added at least five heart-healthy product lines to meet the needs of an aging population. Looking ahead, global recipe developers are experimenting with fermentation and sous-vide methods prior to freezing, resulting in over eight prototypes for nutrient-rich frozen entrées. These shifts underscore a clear trajectory: as consumers demand both efficiency and wholesome content, the frozen food sector continues to evolve with precision and speed. In parallel, digital food platforms note a marked increase in user searches for premium frozen offerings, reflecting a broader shift toward quality and artisanal appeal.

Global Ready Meal Marvels: The Rising Tide Of Innovative Frozen Creations

The spotlight on frozen ready meals has never been brighter, with brands across continents crafting flavorful and convenient solutions for busy consumers in the frozen food market. One retail survey in 2023 found that out of 600 frozen entrées sampled, over 50 received high ratings for taste and nutritional value. Chefs from at least ten Michelin-starred establishments have begun consulting with frozen food producers to develop restaurant-quality dishes packaged for home preparation. Culinary innovators have introduced more than thirty fusion-inspired meal kits that combine classic global recipes with modern twists. As interest in specialized diets expands, at least eight frozen keto-friendly bowls featuring low-carb sauces and ingredients have launched this year. Meanwhile, a growing demand for authenticity has seen at least six regional cuisines, including Thai and Moroccan, gain traction in freezer aisles worldwide.

Producers are responding with inventive offerings that cater to diverse tastes and health requirements. In a recent culinary expo, exhibitors showcased at least twelve vegan entrée selections that rely on plant proteins without compromising flavor. A separate quality assessment on global convenience foods highlighted that out of 500 samples, 200 were newly formulated freezer-friendly gourmet dishes. Leading frozen food laboratories in the frozen food market have invested in no fewer than five state-of-the-art packaging research facilities to ensure these meals retain optimal freshness. In keeping with consumer interest in bold flavors, over twenty spice-infused ready meals have entered markets in North America and Europe. Experts also note that rising appetites for comfort food have led to the introduction of at least four premium frozen pasta bakes, signaling ongoing innovation in this thriving category.

Recent Developments in Frozen Food Market



January 2022: Conagra Brands launched Gardein Ultimate Plant-Based Chick'n Wings across the US, expanding their portfolio in plant-based frozen foods.

March 2022: Nomad Foods introduced new Green Cuisine fishless fingers in multiple European markets, emphasizing sustainable seafood alternatives.

June 2022: Kellogg's invested in upgrading its waffle production facility to increase capacity for its Eggo range.

August 2022: Tyson Foods acquired a minority stake in a startup specializing in cell-based chicken to diversify its frozen protein offerings.

November 2022: Nestlé opened a new research center focused on frozen meal innovations in Ohio, aiming for healthier product lines.

January 2023: Dr. Oetker unveiled its first vegan pizza range in select European countries, signaling growth in plant-based frozen options.

April 2023: McCain Foods allocated additional funds to expand capacity for its french fry processing plants globally.

July 2023: Frosta AG announced a partnership with a Scandinavian aquaculture firm to develop antibiotic-free fish products for frozen distribution.

October 2023: Unilever's ice cream division revealed a partnership with a biotech lab to create enzyme-enhanced frozen treats. February 2024: Plans emerged for Conagra Brands to merge one of its smaller frozen meal subsidiaries with a European gourmet brand, pending regulatory approval.

How Market Players are Responding to Growing Demand for Frozen Food, Most Prominent Players, Key Offerings, and Changing Strategies

Major food corporations in the frozen food market are stepping up investments in frozen divisions, expanding product lines to meet rising consumer expectations for convenient, high-quality meals. Conagra Brands has rolled out more than fifteen new frozen entrées under its Healthy Choice label in 2023, focusing on clean ingredients and simplified recipes. Nestlé's Lean Cuisine brand continues to grow, highlighting over nine limited-edition global flavors this year alone. McCain Foods has reported introducing at least seven new potato-based items aimed at quick-service restaurant menus, while Kellogg's maintains momentum by adding four novel variants to its Eggo range. In a strategic move, Dr. Oetker invested in two specialized research centers to pioneer advancements in vegan crust technology for pizzas, signifying a broader shift toward plant-forward innovation.

Revenues in this segment are reflecting strong consumer engagement, as consistent demand for ready meals, snacks, and desserts drives ongoing growth. In recent evaluations by industry analysts, select top-tier brands in the frozen food market reported sustained quarter-on-quarter increases in frozen product sales for at least four consecutive reporting periods. Meanwhile, data from global supply chains reveal that six major freight operators have scaled up reefer container capacity to accommodate this upswing in distribution volume. Additionally, expansions in emerging markets have seen no fewer than five distribution hubs established across Southeast Asia to improve last-mile connectivity. Some producers have even adopted new subscription models, with at least three large brands partnering with e-grocery platforms to deliver customized meal kits. Early feedback from 2,000 surveyed shoppers indicated that approximately 1,200 prefer brands that clearly label sourcing and ingredient details, highlighting an emphasis on transparency. As these strategies converge, leading players solidify their positions by offering more diverse, ethically minded, and premium frozen items that capture the evolving preferences of modern consumers.

Global Frozen Food Market Major Players:



Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

Associated British Foods PLC

CJ Foods

ConAgra Brands, Inc.

General Mills Inc.

Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. De C.V

Grupo Bimbo

Kellogg Company

Lantmannen Unibake International

Maruha Nichiro Holding Inc.

Mccain Foods Limited

Nestle SA

NH Foods Ltd.

Nichirei Corporation

Nippon Suisan

The Kraft Heinz Company

Tyson Foods, Inc.

Unilever Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type



Fruits



Seasonal

Regular

Vegetables



Peas



Corn



Potatoes

Others

Dairy Products



Milk



Butter



Cheese

Others

Meat & Poultry



Red Meat

Pork Meat

Poultry Meat

Seafood

Bakery Products



Bread



Pizza Crust



Cakes & Pastries

Others

Soups

Ready Meals



Dumplings



Rice-based



Italian (Pastas)



Indian



Korean



Chinese

Others Others

By Distribution Channel



Retail



Online



Supermarket/ Hypermarket

Convenience Stores/ Standalone Stores

Enterprise Sale (B2B)



HoReCa (Hotel, Restaurants, Café) – Food Service



Travel (Railway/ Airline/ Others)



Educational Institutes Food Processing Industry

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa South America

