Intense Peru Celebrates Eight Years Of Bolivia Travel Innovation And Sustainability Despite Challenges

Panoramic view of Machu Picchu with lush green terraces and iconic Huayna Picchu mountain in the background.

Peruvian artisans showcase their traditional weaving techniques, preserving the rich cultural heritage of the Andes.

Discover the surreal landscapes of Bolivia's Uyuni Salt Flats, where nature and imagination come together for unforgettable experiences.

Intense Peru is celebrating eight years since launching sustainable tours and unique experiences accross Bolivia to explore once hidden destinations.

- Sofia Arce, founder of Intense PeruLIMA, PERU, December 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Intense Bolivia, the sister company of the renowned Intense Peru travel service, is celebrating its 8th anniversary as a pioneer in showcasing Bolivia's cultural and natural wonders. Founded by Sofia Arce in 2016, Intense Bolivia has introduced travelers from around the globe to Bolivia's most iconic and lesser-known destinations, all while navigating industry challenges with resilience and innovation.This milestone reflects the company's commitment to sustainable tourism and providing travelers with authentic, meaningful experiences across South America. From the Uyuni Salt Flats and color lagoons and geysers in the Eduardo Avaroa National Reserve to Tiwanaku archeological site, Sun & Moons Islands on Lake Titicaca, and dinosaur footprint deposit in Sucre, Intense Bolivia has become a trusted name in Bolivian tourism, elevating the country's profile alongside Intense Peru's highly regarded Peru tours .Expanding Horizons: From Peru to BoliviaIntense Peru, founded in 2007, became a leader in experiential tourism by connecting travelers to Peru's coast, Andes, and Amazon regions. In 2016, Sofia Arce recognized Bolivia's potential as an emerging and authentic destination and expanded her vision with Intense Bolivia, offering travelers an opportunity to explore the country's untapped beauty and rich cultural heritage.“Launching Intense Bolivia was about more than expanding our business,” Arce reflected.“It was about creating a space where travelers could experience Bolivia's incredible landscapes and traditions with authenticity and care. Together, our Peru and Bolivia tours offer a truly immersive South American experience.”Notable Achievements and MilestonesOver the past Eight years, Intense Bolivia has reached significant milestones, including:* Becoming a leader in promoting sustainable and immersive tourism across Bolivia.* Showcasing Bolivia's most iconic destinations, including:* Uyuni Salt Flats: A surreal natural wonder famous for its mirror-like reflections.* Lake Titicaca: The world's highest navigable lake, steeped in Aymara culture.* La Paz: A city blending dramatic landscapes with rich traditions.* Supporting local communities by fostering cultural exchanges and partnering with Aymara artisans and vendors.Persevering Through ChallengesBolivia's success is a testament to its resilience in the face of adversity. The company has navigated:* The COVID-19 pandemic, which disrupted global tourism.* Political and economic instability in the region.* Environmental and logistical challenges unique to high-altitude and remote destinations.Through these challenges, Sofia Arce and her team remained steadfast in their commitment to responsible tourism, adapting their offerings to align with changing travel trends and ensuring the preservation of Bolivia's cultural and natural heritage.Travelers interested in learning more about sustainable and immersive options for their next adventure can find detailed information in the Intense Peru Peru travel brochure , available online.“Our journey hasn't been without obstacles,” Arce acknowledged.“But every challenge has strengthened our mission to create sustainable and meaningful connections between travelers and the incredible destinations we serve.”Celebrating Eight Years of Intense BoliviaAs Intense Bolivia marks this important milestone, Sofia Arce invites travel professionals, bloggers, and enthusiasts to join the celebration by exploring the wonders of Bolivia and Peru. Whether it's the ancient ruins of Machu Picchu or the surreal landscapes of Uyuni, Intense Bolivia and Intense Peru offer journeys that go beyond the ordinary.About Intense Peru and Intense BoliviaFounded in 2007, Intense Peru specializes in creating personalized and authentic tours that showcase Peru's coast, Andes, and Amazon. In 2016, Intense Bolivia was launched to bring global awareness to Bolivia's incredible cultural and natural heritage. Together, the companies have redefined sustainable travel in South America, fostering meaningful connections between travelers and the region's most extraordinary destinations.

