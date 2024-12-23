(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir stated on Sunday that Russia would deliver significantly greater destruction in response to Ukrainian on its territory. His remarks came after the city of Kazan experienced a series of drone strikes on Saturday, which targeted several residential areas. Speaking to the Russian news agency RIA Novosti, Putin emphasized that any attempts to harm Russia would result in far more devastating consequences for the attackers.



In his statement, Putin underscored his commitment to ensuring the resilience of Russia’s infrastructure and security. He declared that the country would not only recover from the damage caused by the strikes but would also strengthen its capabilities. "Whoever and no matter how hard he tries to destroy something in our country, he will face many times greater destruction in his own country," Putin warned, signaling a strong retaliatory stance.



The attacks on Kazan involved eight drone strikes, six of which specifically targeted residential buildings. The incidents have heightened tensions in the ongoing conflict, with Russian authorities vowing to address the damage and reinforce security measures in the affected areas. While details of casualties or injuries remain unclear, the strikes have drawn sharp criticism from Russian officials.



Putin also stressed that the reconstruction of damaged infrastructure would be a priority and promised that recovery efforts would be swift and decisive. He expressed confidence in Russia’s ability to not only restore what had been damaged but to advance further, suggesting a determination to emerge stronger from the current challenges. The remarks reflect a broader narrative of resilience and retaliation amidst the continuing conflict.

