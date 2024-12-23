Abcourt Launches Drilling Program To Awaken The Sleeping Giant At Depth

As part of its mineral resource development program, in addition to its upper-level drilling program, the Corporation has prepared access and rehabilitated the eastern portion of the 785m level for deep drilling as part of the first phase of a 3,000 to 3,500 metres program to begin awakening the Sleeping Giant.

The 3,000 to 3,500 m drill program was designed by the technical team lead by its geology superintendent Mohamed Haithem Bennia. The management team is proud of this achievement in such a short period. The Drilling contractor G4 is to drill shortly. It is expected that a significant amount of drilling will be completed in early 2025.

The phase 1 targets a panel that is located between levels 975 & 1,060 m. The holes will all be drilled from the 785 level. The scheduled 12 holes can be seen on the Figure 1 of this release. The potential target of this program aims at exploring & validating a mineralized panel of 58,000 t at 13.8 g/t derived from inferred resources of the existing MRE. If it proved successful, additional drilling in subsequent phases will be carried.

Figure 1: Drill Program, Location and Target.









As demonstrated in Figure 2 of the Sleeping Giant Mine Production History:“The more you drill, the more ounces of gold you add.” Figure 3 shows the drill ready to start the 785m level program.

Figure 2: History of Gold Production.









Figure 3: Drill on the 785 m Level Ready to Start the Program.









Mohamed Haithem Bennia, Superintendent Geology at the Sleeping Giant mine, comments: “We are very excited to extend our drilling at depth and target the high-grade zone. If the drilling program proceeds as planned, with 3,500 m of drilling, we could improve the quality of 25,000 ounces of resources at the end of Phase 1. This would justify the work of developing accesses for a better definition of the 785N zone. We will continue, in collaboration with GoldMinds Geoservices Inc., to advance the work necessary to support the engineering in the preparation of a pre-feasibility study. The increase in the drilling rate with the addition of the second drill rig will allow us to accelerate the validation of the mineralized wireframes and update the mineral potential.”

Pascal Hamelin, P.Eng., President and CEO of the Corporation, comments: “When I see the drill in place (figure 3), it brings a smile on my face as we are heading for a bright future in 2025. I want to thank everyone for their great works and making this achievement possible in such a short time. Finally, I would like to wish to all our employees, shareholders, and stakeholders a Happy Holidays, and many good things for all of us in 2025.”

Qualified Persons

Mohamed Haithem Bennia, P.Geo., Superintendent Geology at the Sleeping Giant Mine, wrote, collected, verified and approved the technical information contained in this press release.

Pascal Hamelin, P.Eng., President and CEO of the Corporation, verified and approved the technical information contained in this press release.

Mr. Hamelin, Mr. Bennia are qualified persons under Regulation 43-101.

About Abcourt Mines Inc.

Abcourt Mines Inc. is a Canadian gold exploration Corporation with properties strategically located in northwestern Quebec, Canada. Abcourt 100% owns the Sleeping Giant mill and mine where it concentrates its activities. The Sleeping Giant mine has a mining lease, as well as environmental certificates of authorization to extract up to 950 tonnes per day from its underground mine.

For more information about Abcourt Mines Inc., please visit our website and view our filings under Abcourt's profile on .