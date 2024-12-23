First High-Level Qatari Delegation Arrives In Damascus After 13-Year Break With Previous Regime
Date
12/23/2024 6:02:30 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula online
Doha, Qatar: The first high-level Qatari delegation arrived in Damascus on Monday, December 23, 2024, headed by HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement said that this visit comes after it withdrew diplomatic relations with the previous Regime that lasted about 13 years, due to its brutal attempts to suppress the brotherly Syrian people's revolution and their inspiring struggle for justice, freedom, development, and prosperity.
Read Also
First Qatar Airways flight since Assad's fall lands in Damascus, carrying diplomatic delegation
It further added that this visit represents a new affirmation of the strong fraternal relations between the State of Qatar and the Syrian Arab Republic, and Qatar's full commitment to continuing its support and assistance to the brotherly Syrian people for the advancement of Syria and the preservation of its sovereignty, independence, unity, and territorial integrity.
MENAFN23122024000063011010ID1109023335
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.