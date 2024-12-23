First High-Level Qatari Delegation Arrives In Damascus After 13-Year Break With Previous Regime

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The first high-level Qatari delegation arrived in Damascus on Monday, December 23, 2024, headed by HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi, of State at the of Foreign Affairs.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement said that this visit comes after it withdrew relations with the previous that lasted about 13 years, due to its brutal attempts to suppress the brotherly Syrian people's and their inspiring struggle for justice, freedom, development, and prosperity.

First Qatar Airways flight since Assad's fall lands in Damascus, carrying diplomatic delegation

Read Also

It further added that this visit represents a new affirmation of the strong fraternal relations between the State of Qatar and the Syrian Arab Republic, and Qatar's full commitment to continuing its support and assistance to the brotherly Syrian people for the advancement of Syria and the preservation of its sovereignty, independence, unity, and territorial integrity.