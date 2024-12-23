Aerial Work Platform Rental Market : Top Players Are Haulotte Group, H&E Equipment Services, Inc., Loxam, Riwal

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Aerial Work Rental : Top Players are Haulotte Group, H&E Equipment Services, Inc., Loxam, Riwal

NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The aerial work platform rental market size was valued at $41.4 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $69.0 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2030.Request PDF Sample Copy @Aerial work platforms play a crucial role across diverse industries, including telecommunications, construction, logistics, and transportation, catering to a range of functions. These platforms, available for rent or lease during specified periods, are integral for activities such as the construction of elevated structures, duct repairs, and overhead wire maintenance. The primary objective is to facilitate access to previously unreachable locations at predetermined heights for both equipment and personnel. Noteworthy features include the incorporation of compressed air and power tool sockets, along with windowpane frame support systems.Anticipated developments in battery technologies are poised to drive future trends in the electric aerial work platform rental market. Enhanced emission standards and restrictions on the use of engine-powered aerial work platforms indoors create opportunities for electric and hybrid alternatives, thereby contributing to the expansion of the aerial work platform industry.The upswing in government investments, particularly in developing nations like China and India, is fostering infrastructure development across sectors such as roadways, communications, power generation, and transportation. The surge in population in these regions underscores the growing demand for both rural and urban infrastructure projects. Governments are responding by allocating substantial funds to enhance infrastructure; for instance, the Indian Union budget for 2022 outlines an allocation of approximately $131 billion for infrastructure improvements. Additionally, the continuous progress in technology and the integration of features, including improved system security, contribute to the growth of the aerial work platform rental market.Buy This Research Report PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures @Regional Analysis:Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, UK, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). In 2020, Asia-Pacific was the highest contributor to the aerial work platform rental market share, and LAMEA is anticipated to secure a leading position during the forecast period.Segmentation Based On:By Product TypeBoomScissorVehicle Mounted PlatformsOthersBy ApplicationUtilityManufacturingConstructionOthersTop Players:The major players profiled in the aerial work platform rental market analysis include Ashtead Group plc. (Sunbelt Rentals Ltd), Aktio Corporation, AFI Uplift Ltd., Herc Rentals Inc., Haulotte Group, H&E Equipment Services, Inc., Loxam, Riwal, Sumitomo Corporation (Sunstate Equipment Company), and United Rentals, Inc.Inquire Before Buying @➡️Trending Reports at DiscountedPollution Absorbing Bricks MarketSpiral Freezer MarketHydraulic Equipment MarketHydraulic Tools MarketRoofing Tiles MarketAbout Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.Contact Us:United States1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285Fax: +1-800-792-5285...

