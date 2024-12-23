Zelenskyy urges diplomats to focus on achieving peace in 2025

(MENAFN) Ukrainian Leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the country’s diplomats in Kyiv on Sunday, emphasizing the need to make the upcoming year pivotal in securing a "just peace" for Ukraine.



“We need a just peace, and each and every one of you must work toward this goal … The coming year will be decisive in terms of this very mission. We must do everything to make 2025 the year of a just peace for Ukraine,” Zelenskyy stated during his speech marking Day.



He highlighted anticipated shifts in global dynamics following the January inauguration of US President-elect Donald J. Trump, alongside upcoming elections in key nations such as Germany and Poland.



Zelenskyy also underscored the evolving balance of power in regions like the Middle East, the Gulf, North Africa, the Sahel, and Latin America. He stressed the importance of promoting Ukraine’s interests in partnerships with countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea, aiming to deepen relationships across Asia.



Outlining Ukraine’s priorities, Zelenskyy identified EU and NATO membership as critical objectives for the next year and expressed optimism about making "further substantial progress" in collaboration with NATO.

