Jinkosolar Recognized With Two Prestigious Awards From EUPD Research

MUNICH, Dec. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. ("JinkoSolar" or the "Company") (NYSE: JKS ), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that it has been recognized with two prestigious awards from EUPD Research, the Solar Prosumer and the DACH Transition Award.

The Energy Transition Award is a prestigious acknowledgement for the pioneers of the energy transition in the DACH (Germany, Austria and Switzerland), who succeed in comprehensively integrating the new energy world into their product and service portfolio and are seen as role models for others.

The SolarProsumer Award honors companies that are active in the photovoltaic industry and are particularly distinguished by innovative business models and solutions in the field of solar energy. The term "prosumer" refers to the idea that consumers not only produce energy by installing solar systems, but also become producers themselves and thus participate in the energy market. The Solar Prosumer Award recognizes companies that help promote and implement this idea.

"We are very proud to have been recognized by EUPD Research with two prestigious awards in 2024. The DACH Energy Transition Award recognizes our far-reaching commitment to deliver a one-step solution to end customers and support the energy transition in the EU, and in the DACH region specifically. On the other hand, the SolarProsumer Award is based on the professional opinions and evaluations of PV system owners in Germany. It is therefore the most direct reflection of consumer trust in JinkoSolar,

one of the most trusted and admired global PV brands" says Frank Niendorf, JinkoSolar' EU Vice-President.

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS ) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to utility-scale, commercial and residential customers in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, Austria, Switzerland, Greece and other countries and regions.



JinkoSolar had over 10 productions facilities globally, over 20 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, Canada, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, Denmark, Indonesia, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia, and a global sales network with sales teams in China, the United States, Canada, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Italy, Germany, Turkey, Spain, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, Vietnam and India, as of September 30, 2024.

