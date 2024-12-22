Baby Electrolyte Market Demonstrates A Spectacular Growth: USD 2.9 Billion By 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Baby electrolyte size was valued at $1.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2022 to 2031.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The primary factor driving the growth of the global baby electrolyte is a significant increase in the prevalence of diarrheal illness in newborns. Globally, diarrheal illness is the second most common cause of death among children. According to the World Organization (WHO), diarrhea kills around 525,000 children aged 5 years or below every year. It accounted for around 9% of global child deaths in 2019. Use of antibiotics by the newborn or mother while breastfeeding, dietary changes, bacterial infections, parasite infections, and cystic fibrosis are among the major causes of diarrhea in infants. Thus, it is anticipated that rise in prevalence of diarrhea among infants will fuel the baby electrolyte market growth. Further, the need for infant electrolytes is increasing globally due to parents' growing awareness of dehydration and associated symptoms.Get Sample PDF Of This Report:Abbott Laboratories, The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Cipla Ltd., Sanofi, Cera Products, Inc., Monico S.p.A., Mead Johnson & Company, LLC., Kinderfarms, LLC., FDC Limited, Unilab, Inc., Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc., Halewood Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Goodonya, and Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. are the major companies profiled in the baby electrolyte market report. These players are constantly engaged in various developmental strategies such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and new product launches to gain a competitive edge and exploit the prevailing baby electrolyte market opportunities.The introduction of smart baby pacifiers may increase baby electrolyte demand. Smart baby pacifiers can take newborn saliva samples, measure the salt & potassium levels, and send the results to healthcare professionals in real-time. Analyzing a baby's level of hydration using conventional procedures takes time and is invasive. As a result, smart pacifiers can swiftly and frequently check hydration levels and alert medical professionals when an intervention is required. One of the main causes of death among infants under the age of five is complications connected to the preterm birth of babies. Dehydration is common among the prematurely born babies, which can directly boost the demand for the baby electrolyte. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that 15 million babies globally are born prematurely each year. Rise in preterm birth rates and development of smart pacifiers as a result of technological improvements are anticipated to favorably impact the growth of the global baby electrolyte market demand.Buy This Report (263 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures):As per the baby electrolyte market analysis, the market is analyzed on the basis of form, application, flavor, distribution channel, and region. By form, the market is classified into liquid, powder, and others. Depending on application, the market is categorized into up to 12 months, 12 to 36 months, and 36 to 60 months. On the basis of flavor, the market is segmented into grape, apple, strawberry, orange, unflavored, and others. As per distribution channel, the market is categorized into modern trade and general trade. The modern trade segment is further divided into supermarkets & hypermarkets, pharmacy or medical stores, convenience stores, and online stores. General trade is categorized into pharmacy or medical stores, convenience stores, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA).As per the baby electrolyte market trends, on the basis of form, the powder category is expected to hold a dominant position during the forecast period. In 2021, it held 38.7% of the baby electrolyte market share. The easy accessibility and higher consumer awareness of baby electrolytes have led to the growth of powder baby electrolyte in the past. Using products in powder form has a variety of benefits, such as easy storage, longer shelf life, reasonable price, and mobility during transit & travel. The growth of the powder category in the market is primarily being driven by these benefits.According to application, the up to 12 months segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 2.4 million newborns died in the first month of life in 2020. Viruses, bacteria, antibiotic-induced diarrhea, giardia, allergies to cow's milk, and lactose intolerance are some of the possible causes of diarrhea. The higher susceptibility to various germs & viruses in newborns is predicted to boost the demand for baby electrolytes among this age group.Send Me Enquire@As per flavor, the unflavored segment dominated the market in 2021. This is attributed to the fact that unflavored electrolytes are easy to administer to infants who resist to swallow the flavored solution. Moreover, unflavored electrolytes are simple to combine with other foods and drinks to feed the baby without altering the meal's flavor.Depending on distribution channel, the online stores segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. This is attributed to the growing penetration of online retail pharmacy chains and online shopping platforms such as Pharmeasy, Amazon, and Flipkart. Moreover, the growing number of internet users across the globe is expected to further fuel the market growth. According to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), around 66% of the global population in 2022 had access to the internet.Region wise, in 2021, Asia-Pacific dominated the market. Rise in incidence of diarrhea and other disorders that can cause dehydration is a major factor that is expected to boost the in Asia-Pacific market growth. Children in underserved nations are more likely to get diarrhea, which is brought on by poor water quality, hygiene, and sanitation problems. In addition, Asia-Pacific baby electrolyte market is growing as a result of rise in newborn mortality rates associated with diarrhea and increase in awareness of the advantages of ORS for infants' health.Key findings of the studyThe baby electrolyte market was valued at $1,206.8 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach $2,922.7 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period.On the basis of form, the others segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period.By flavor, the unflavored segment dominated the market in 2021.As per application, the up to 12 months segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period.According to region, the U.S. was the most prominent market in North America in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period.

