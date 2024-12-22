Mahakumbh 2025: 110 Mist Blower Machines And 107 Fogging Units To Keep Akharas Insect-Free

(MENAFN- IANS) Mahakumbh Nagar, Dec 22 (IANS) The state is pulling out all stops to make Mahakumbh 2025, a comfortable and memorable experience. In the latest drive to ensure cleanliness and hygiene at the fair ground, the Department has introduced special arrangements for providing mosquito and fly-free experience throughout the event.

An innovative system has been introduced, deploying automatic mist blower machines, capable of eradicating mosquitoes and flies, within 30 minutes of receiving a call from any part of the Mahakumbh area. This system will ensure a swift response and a hygienic environment for all the devotees.

Significant efforts have also been taken to maintain clean and insect-free atmosphere in the akharas and the expansive tent city. A total of 110 state-of-the-art blower mist machines and 107 mini-fogging machines are being deployed across the site. These modern devices are expected to enhance the overall environment at the camps and ensure a serene and healthy environment throughout the grand religious gathering.

According to Dr V.P. Singh, Nodal Joint Director (Vector Control) for Mahakumbh, insecticide spraying will be carried out across the venue to ensure a hygienic environment. To further enhance convenience for devotees, 62 pulse fogging machines have been procured.

In addition, 78 special officers will be deployed to ensure the safety and well-being of saints and pilgrims during the event. Malaria inspectors will be stationed throughout the fairgrounds to address any concerns of the attendees. These inspectors will visit each akhara, interact with saints, and promptly resolve issues related to mosquitoes and flies, ensuring a smooth and pleasant experience for all.

To ensure a smooth experience for pilgrims, 45 malaria inspectors are planned for deployment, along with 28 assistant malaria inspectors who will look after the well-being of both saints and devotees.

Additionally, five District Malaria Officers (DMOs) will be stationed separately to address any challenges and maintain uninterrupted services during the grand event.