Piyush Goyal Participates In Mahila Shakti Shivir Event, Calls Bima Sakhi Yojana 'A Revolutionary Initiative'

Mumbai, Dec 22 (IANS) A grand Mahila Shakti Shivir event was organised in the city's Kandivali region on Sunday, witnessing the participation of a huge number of women.

Union Piyush Goyal attended the event as the Chief Guest. Along with him, Deputy Commissioner of Mumbai Municipal Corporation, Bhagyashree Kapse and Senior Divisional Manager of LIC, Bina Khan also participated in the programme.

The Union Minister, sharing his views on women's emancipation and empowerment, said that their involvement in the mainstream is very important for the country's progress and development.

He reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's focus and pledge on making the sisters and daughters of the nation self-sufficient and self-reliant.

Piyush Goyal also hailed the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC)'s 'Bima Sakhi Yojana' as a revolutionary initiative and said that it will not only provide economic security to women but also an opportunity to help them connect with the country's economic growth.

He also took to his social media to share details of his participation.

"Today, during the Nari Shaktikaran Camp programme organised in North Mumbai, I interacted with the sisters and distributed certificates related to skill development to them and observed the workshop," he wrote on X.

"This effort towards Women-Led Development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a good medium to make women empowered and self-reliant," he added.

Bhagyashree Kapse, Deputy Commissioner of Mumbai Municipal Corporation said that such programmes are very important for women empowerment.

She exhorted the women participants to recognise their abilities and play an active role in socio-economic progress.

Giving information about various schemes of LIC, Senior Divisional Manager of LIC, Bina Khan said that these schemes provide future security and self-reliance to women.

Notably, the 'Bima Sakhi Yojana' was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi about a fortnight ago.

The scheme, launched under the LIC is designed to empower women aged 18-70 years, who are Class 10th pass. They will receive specialised training and a stipend for the first three years to promote financial literacy and insurance awareness.

After training, they can serve as LIC agents and the graduate Bima Sakhis would have the opportunity to qualify for being considered for Development Officer roles in LIC.