EBL Launches Freelancer Ambassador Program

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka, 22 December, 2024: To empower and inspire Bangladesh's growing freelancing community, Eastern PLC. (EBL), a leading private sector institution in the country has launched an innovative 'EBL Freelancer Ambassador Program'.

The initiative is expected to promote financial inclusion and to contribute to the nation's economic progress.



Md. Zakir Hossain Chowdhury, Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank, Mitchel Lee, Chargé d'affaires of Singapore High Commission, and Ali Reza Iftekhar, Managing Director and CEO of EBL, formally inaugurated EBL Freelancer Ambassador Program at a ceremony held at the bank's head office in the city today.



The EBL Freelancer Ambassador Program is focused in inspiring youth and ensuring success in the global freelance economy. The program introduced four key ambassadors: Anik Mahmud, Tanvir Suruj, Junaid Aman Junu, and Farjuk Ahmed who shared with the guests their story of overcoming significant challenges to achieve success. They expressed their commitment to mentoring the next generation of freelancers.

In 2022, to cater to the growing segment of freelancers, EBL launched the Freelancer Suite, offering US Dollar and Taka accounts, along with a customized debit card for international transactions and instant USD to BDT fund transfer using the EBL SKYBANKING app.



Present at the event were Ahmed Shaheen, Additional Managing Director; M Khorshed Anowar, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Retail and SME Banking; Syed Zulkar Nayen, Head of Business; Sarmin Atik, Head of Liability and Wealth Management of Eastern Bank along with freelancers, industry leaders, academicians, and young professionals.





