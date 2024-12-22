ASI Team Not Needed At Present, Says Sambhal DM On Excavation Of Stepwell

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 22 (IANS) After a stepwell was discovered during excavation in Laxman Ganj area of Chandausi, Sambhal District Magistrate Rajendra Pensia said that no Archaeological Survey Of India (ASI) team is required yet at the site.

Bringing renewed attention to the region's historical significance, Pensia explained that the step-well was built during the time of the king of Bilari's maternal grandfather. This structure is registered as a 'baoli' pond (stepwell), he said, while speaking to persons.

Pensia described that the second and third floors of this stepwell are made of marble, while the visible top floor is made of bricks.“There are four chambers in this structure, and at present, it is all covered with earth” he revealed.

As per Saturday's hearing, the Municipal Corporation is directed to remove the mud so that the structure is not harmed.

Although not with certainty, Pensia estimates the structure to be about 150 years old.

At present, there is no ASI team there,“but should the need be in future, the state Archeological Survey team will be approached,” he told the press.

This historical find has come to light following the reopening of the Kartikeya Mahadev Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district after 46 years.

The discovery also comes shortly after the ruins of an ancient Banke Bihari temple were found in the same neighbourhood earlier this month.

On the demand of Sanatan Sevak Sangh officials, Sambhal District Magistrate Rajendra Pensia ordered excavation at the site in Laxman Ganj, which is believed to have housed a stepwell.

After approximately 45 hours of digging, the walls of the stepwell began to emerge. The excavation also revealed four rooms adjacent to the stepwell. However, the digging was paused at night due to hampered visibility.

According to locals and historical accounts, the stepwell and surrounding structures date back to the era of the Revolt of 1857. The site is believed to have been used as a secret camping spot by the royal family of Sahaspur.