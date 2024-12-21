New Maha Cabinet: Fadnavis Keeps Home, Shinde Gets Urban Development, Ajit Pawar In Charge Of Finance

(MENAFN- IANS) Nagpur, Dec 21, (IANS) Finally, the wait is over. Governor CP Radhakrishnan on Saturday approved the portfolio allocation to the ministers as recommended by Maharashtra Chief Devendra Fadnavis. The list was released after the conclusion of a weeklong winter session.

Fadnavis will hold home, excluding energy, law and judiciary, general administration, information and publicity and departments/subjects not allowed to any other minister. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will hold urban development, and public works (public enterprises) while Deputy CM Ajit Pawar will be in charge of planning and finance and excise.

Chandrashekhar Bawankule will hold the revenue department while Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil will be in charge of the water resources department including Godavari and Krishna Valley Development Corporation. Hasan Mushrif will hold medical education, Chandrakant Patil higher and technical education and parliamentary affairs, Girish Mahajan water resources including Vidarbha, Tapi, Konkan Development Corporation and disaster management.

Ganesh Naik will hold forest, Gulabrao Patil water supply and sanitation, Dadaji Bhuse school education, Dhananjay Munde food and civil supplies and consumer protection, Mangallrabhat Lodha skill development, employment, entrepreneurship and innovation, Uday Samant industries and Marathi Language, Jaykumar Rawal marketing and protocol, Pankaja Munde environment and climate change and animal husbandry and Ashok Uike tribal development.

Atul Save will hold OBC welfare, dairy development and renewable energy, Shabhuraj Desai tourism, mining and ex-servicemen welfare, Ashish Shelar information technology and cultural affairs, Dattatray Bharne sports, youths welfare, minorities development and Aukaf, Aditi Tatkare women and child development and Shivendraraje Bhosale public works excluding public enterprises.

Manikrao Kokate will be in charge of agriculture, Jaykumar Gore rural development and panchayat raj, Narhari Zirwal food and drug administration and special assistance, Sanjay Savkare textiles, Sanjay Shirsat social justice, Pratap Sarnaik transport and Bharatsheth Gogawale employment guarantee, horticulture, salt pan land development, Makrand Jadhav Patil relief and rehabilitation, Nitesh Rane fisheries and ports, Akash Fundkar labour, Babasaheb Patil cooperation and Prakash Abitkar public health and family welfare.

The minister of state Ashish Jaiswal will hold finance and planning, agriculture, relief and rehabilitation, law and judiciary and labour while the minister of state Madhuri Misal urban development, transport, social justice, medical education, minorities development and Aukaf. Minister of State Pankaj Bhoyar will hold home (rural), housing, school education, cooperation and mining while Meghna Sakore Bordikar will get public health, family welfare, water supply and sanitation, energy, women and child development.

Minister of State Indranil Naik will hold industries, public works, higher and technical education, tribal development, tourism, soils and water conservation while Yogesh Kadam will hold home (urban), revenue, rural development and panchayat raj, food and civil supplies and consumer protection, food and drug administration.

Fadnavis had expanded his cabinet with the induction of 39 ministers on December 15. Even though he had announced that the portfolio allocation would be done in two days, it was delayed due to hard negotiations among the MahaYuti partners. The strength of the Fadnavis-led cabinet is 42 against 43 permissible under the legislative norms.

Shinde insisted on allocating home, revenue and housing but BJP has rejected his demand while agreeing to give him housing. Ajit Pawar has retained planning and finance and in addition, got the excise department.