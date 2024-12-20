Disputed Adani Deal Happened Despite Officials' Opposition, Reports Say
12/20/2024 11:04:41 PM
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Recent reports have revealed that the controversial Adani energy deal that led to Gautam Adani's indictment occurred
despite the opposition of several experts.
Experts say Adani's procurement deal received regulatory approval from India's state government too fast even though experts had told the regulator that the deal wasn't good value.
After reviewing 19 state government documents and interviewing over two dozen federal and state employees as well as independent legal and energy professionals about the controversial Adani deal, Reuters paints a picture of political officials who ignored expert advice from energy and...
