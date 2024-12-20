HSTF-SE – US Coast Guard Remain Mission-Ready To Rescue, Repatriate Migrants Throughout Holidays

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) MIAMI, USA – Homeland Security Task Force-Southeast (HSTF-SE) federal, state and local partner agencies remain vigilant throughout the holiday season to defend the US maritime borders and to prevent and deter irregular, unlawful maritime migration to the United States.

The US maritime borders and approaches, including the territories of Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, are constantly patrolled to counter illicit trafficking and prevent illegal entry.

“Our DHS-led Task Force partners are committed to our law enforcement and lifesaving missions in accordance with US law and policy throughout the Florida Straits and Caribbean Sea,” said Rear Adm. Doug Schofield, HSTF-SE Director and Seventh Coast Guard District Commander.“Our US maritime borders are not open and taking to the sea is not an option. Anyone desiring to come to the United States must do so through safe, legal pathways.”

There are consequences for unlawful entry. As announced previously , anyone attempting to enter the U.S. unlawfully by sea will be disqualified indefinitely from the legal immigration parole process for Cubans and Haitians announced in January 2023. Anyone who unlawfully attempts to reach the US by sea or who arrives by sea unlawfully will not be permitted to remain in the United States. They will be processed for return to their country of origin or departure, in accordance with US law and policy. Those who fail to use lawful, safe, and orderly pathways, and instead attempt to enter the United States unlawfully, are presumed ineligible for asylum and, if they do not have a basis to remain, are subject to prompt removal, a minimum five-year bar on admission, and potential criminal prosecution for unlawful reentry.

The Task Force maintains continual awareness of migrant flow rates and the geopolitical, social, economic and security environments of source nations among the factors that might influence maritime migration trends. This constant monitoring allows forces to adjust as necessary to meet the challenges associated with defense of our US maritime borders.

The Coast Guard will also continue to perform critical homeland security and national defense missions.

“We are grateful for the dedicated service of our all-volunteer force of men and women in uniform who guard our coasts, and especially those standing the watch in the air, on land, and at sea into the new year,” said Schofield.“Stay safe, stay vigilant. Thank you for your service and happy holidays.”

HSTF-SE was established in 2003 and serves as the DHS lead for operational and tactical planning, command and control, and as a standing organization to deter, mitigate and respond to maritime mass migration in the Caribbean Sea and the Florida Straits. HSTF-SE continues enhanced enforcement efforts in support of Operation Vigilant Sentry, the 2004 DHS plan to respond to irregular maritime migration in the Caribbean Sea and the Straits of Florida.

HSTF-SE – US Coast Guard remain mission-ready to rescue, repatriate migrants throughout holidays