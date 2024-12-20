Defense/Aerospace Stock KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) Rally Continues On Space Battery News And NYSE Compliance

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ) a leader in retail investor trading ideas for defense and issues a trading alert for KULR Group, Inc. (NYSE American: KULR ) , a provider of advanced thermal management solutions.

The stock is trading at $2.7197,up 0.4797, gaining 21.4152% on volume of over 38 Million shares as of this report. The stock has a day's high of $2.79 and a week's high of over $3.00.

The stock has had a run from just over 0.30 this year to over $3.00.

KULR recently announced that it has regained compliance with all continued listing standards set forth in Part 10 of the NYSE American Company Guide.

This followed news that it plans to launch the KULR ONE Space (K1S) battery via launch integrator Exolaunch on a SpaceX rideshare mission scheduled for 2026. This mission represents a pivotal milestone in KULR's ongoing commitment to developing safer and higher-performing battery systems tailored for space applications for a space battery market that is expected to grow from $3.9B to $6.35B by 2030 per Virtue Market Research.

This pathfinder mission will integrate multiple configurations of the KULR ONE Space (K1S) battery into a 6U SmallSat. A 6U SmallSat is a lightweight satellite with a standardized structure measuring approximately 10 cm x 20 cm x 30 cm, built using durable materials like aluminum or carbon-fiber composites to endure the extreme conditions of space. The K1S battery configurations have been carefully selected to demonstrate cell and pack performance, as well as electronic functionality in orbital environments. This mission will also validate the flight capabilities of the K1S, the first commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) lithium-ion battery series engineered to fully comply with NASA's JSC 20793 battery safety standard.

