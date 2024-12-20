Fugro Pioneers Uncrewed Subsea Inspections In Brazil For Petrobras Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Fugro pioneers uncrewed subsea inspections in Brazil for Petrobras

Petrobras, a Brazilian multinational giant, has signed a 175-day addendum to Fugro 's current inspection, repair and maintenance services contract, performed by the Fugro Aquarius, to include fully remote subsea inspection surveys of shallow-water infrastructure in Brazil.

Work will begin in January, leveraging Fugro's advanced Blue Essence uncrewed surface vessel (USV) and Blue Volta electric remotely operated vehicle (eROV) to enhance inspection safety, efficiency, and sustainability.

The contract marks Fugro's first use of these innovations in the Americas, following successful applications in Australia, the UK, and the Middle East.

By eliminating the need for on-site personnel, the uncrewed solution reduces carbon emissions by 95 percent and significantly lowers the risks associated with traditional offshore operations. It also provides clients with near real-time access to project data, enabling faster decision-making.

Felipe Vasconcellos, Fugro's Brazil country manager, says:“We're thrilled to introduce the Blue Essence® and Blue Volta technologies to Brazil for Petrobras.

“This fully remote solution aligns with our shared commitment to responsible energy development and builds upon recent collaborations to introduce remote survey techniques in the region.

“Conducting offshore work from the safety and comfort of an onshore office environment, allows us to reduce our environmental impact and enhance our operational safety while delivering high-quality inspections.”

Fugro's state-of-the-art Remote Operations Center (ROC) in Rio das Ostras will support the upcoming inspection work.

Strategically located near Petrobras' port of operations, the ROC is equipped to handle a wide range of remote survey activities, positioning Fugro as the region's leading provider of innovative Geo-data solutions for clients in the energy, infrastructure and water sectors.