President Mnangagwa, who is SADC Chairperson, reaffirmed his own country's and SADC's enthusiastic support for Zambian candidate Sam Maimbo

LUSAKA, Zambia, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Special Envoy

Kavindele released the following statement following the meeting:

"I am elated to witness the growing success and momentum of Sam Maimbo's candidacy to become the next President of the African Development Bank. I am filled with gratitude to our friends across both SADC and COMESA for their continued support and good wishes.

Sam has garnered such wide consensus due to his being uniquely qualified to deliver the transformative change and empowerment our continent needs.

Sam's 30 years in development work is defined by driving outcomes, improving processes, and investing in people.

The AfDB needs a hands-on leader who is laser focused on delivering results and who is unafraid of making tough decisions in order to best serve our continent. Sam is that leader.

Sam has the track record and experience to

drastically enhance the pace, scale, and impact of the Bank's work in service of the people and governments of Africa.

Our region has a proud history of supporting fellow Southern Africans. For example, we all recall Lusaka's role in hosting the African National Congress' headquarters during the dark days of Apartheid oppression.

It therefore gives me no pleasure to observe my South African brothers, who have themselves leant on Zambia's steadfast friendship over many decades, fail to rally behind both SADC and COMESA's chosen candidate for the AfDB. Africa's urgent economic development challenges demand transformational leadership at the AfDB, it is all of our responsibility to put forward the best candidate for the job. This is not the time or place for a government to act with narrow self-interest, we all must act in the continent's and AfDB's best interest.

I thank Sam Maimbo for his lifelong service to our entire continent, and I am eager to witness his enormous impact as President of the AfDB."

SOURCE Special Envoy Enoch Kavindele

