GDIT Awarded Mission Partner Environment Contract

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics Information (GDIT), a business unit of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD ), announced today it was awarded a new $5.6 billion contract by the Air Force Mission Partner Capabilities Office. The single award, indefinite-delivery indefinite-quantity contract, awarded in November, has a five-year base period and a five-year option.

Mission Partner Environments (MPEs) enable the military and its trusted partners to securely communicate, collaborate and share information at multiple levels of classification in real time so decision makers can rapidly adapt to changing mission dynamics.

Under the contract, GDIT will modernize, integrate, operate and sustain the Department of Defense's MPE. The company will provide a portfolio of services including mission, cyber and enterprise IT services and infrastructure. This contract will also advance interoperability – the ability to seamlessly connect multiple systems together – with U.S. government and non-government entities and international coalition partners in support of the National Defense Strategy.

"The complexity of global threats necessitates the urgency to create agile, secure and seamless information-sharing environments with our trusted partners," said Amy Gilliland, GDIT's president. "We look forward to implementing an integrated Mission Partner Environment that will serve as a blueprint for future efforts across the Department of Defense."

GDIT has more than three decades of experience delivering some of the largest MPE programs globally. This includes operating the largest coalition intelligence sharing program in the world as well as implementing an MPE network for U.S. Army Europe and Africa. At Talisman Sabre 2023, the company also demonstrated the first ever Zero Trust exercises to enable rapid, secure and seamless data sharing between global mission partners in battlefield environments with limited to no internet connectivity.

