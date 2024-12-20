FT Portfolios Canada Co. Announces Distribution For Its Exchange Traded Funds

Cboe CA: FJFB, FJFG, BUFR, SDVY/SDVY.F & SDVD

TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FT Portfolios Canada Co. (“First Trust Canada”) is pleased to announce cash and reinvested distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds (the“ETFs”) listed on the Toronto and Cboe Canada for the month ending December 31, 2024.

The cash distributions are payable on January 8, 2025 to unitholders of record on December 31, 2024 with an ex-dividend date of December 31, 2024.

Reinvested distributions generally represent realized capital gains and other income, or special distributions received by the ETFs over and above cash distributions paid out during the year and are paid to unitholders, as required, to ensure the ETFs are not liable for ordinary income tax. These will be reinvested, and the resulting units immediately consolidated, so that the number of units held by each investor will not change. The effective record date and payable date for the reinvested distributions will be December 31, 2024.

Details for the per unit distribution amounts are shown below: