FT Portfolios Canada Co. Announces Distribution For Its Exchange Traded Funds
12/20/2024
TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FT Portfolios Canada Co. (“First Trust Canada”) is pleased to announce cash and reinvested distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds (the“ETFs”) listed on the Toronto stock exchange and Cboe Canada for the month ending December 31, 2024.
The cash distributions are payable on January 8, 2025 to unitholders of record on December 31, 2024 with an ex-dividend date of December 31, 2024.
Reinvested distributions generally represent realized capital gains and other income, or special distributions received by the ETFs over and above cash distributions paid out during the year and are paid to unitholders, as required, to ensure the ETFs are not liable for ordinary income tax. These will be reinvested, and the resulting units immediately consolidated, so that the number of units held by each investor will not change. The effective record date and payable date for the reinvested distributions will be December 31, 2024.
Details for the per unit distribution amounts are shown below:
| Fund Name
| Fund
Ticker
| Cash Distribution
Amount ($)
| Reinvested Distribution
Amount ($)
| First Trust Value Line® Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
| FUD
| 0.0675
| 0.1400
| First Trust Senior Loan ETF (CAD-Hedged)
| FSL
| 0.1100
| -
| First Trust Global Risk Managed Income Index ETF
| ETP
| 0.0970
| -
| First Trust JFL Fixed Income Core Plus ETF
| FJFB
| 0.0710
| -
| First Trust Vest SMID Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF
| SDVD
| 0.1265
| 0.0800
| First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF
| SDVY
| 0.0840
| -
| SDVY.F
| 0.0791
| -
| First Trust AlphaDEXTM U.S. Industrials Sector Index ETF
| FHG
| 0.4220
| 0.9330
| FHG.F
| 0.2870
| -
| First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders ETF (CAD-Hedged)
| FDL
| 0.3000
| -
| First Trust Canadian Capital Strength ETF
| FST
| 0.1650
| -
| First Trust International Capital Strength ETF
| FINT
| 0.0830
| -
| First Trust NASDAQ® Clean Edge® Green Energy ETF
| QCLN
| 0.0200
| -
| First Trust JFL Global Equity ETF
| FJFG
| 0.0100
| 0.7800
| First Trust Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (Canada) ETF
| BUFR
|
| 0.3020
| First Trust Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August (Hedged Units)
| AUGB.F
|
| 1.8230
| First Trust Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November (Hedged Units)
| NOVB.F
|
| 2.0210
|
|
|
|
About First Trust
First Trust Canada is the trustee, manager and promoter of the First Trust ETFs. First Trust Canada and its affiliates First Trust Advisors L.P. (“FTA”), portfolio advisor to the First Trust ETFs, an Ontario Securities Commission registered portfolio manager and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission registered investment advisor, and First Trust Portfolios L.P. (“FTP”), a FINRA registered broker-dealer, are privately held companies that provide a variety of investment services. FTA has collective assets under management or supervision of approximately US $265 billion as of November 30, 2024, through exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual funds and separate managed accounts.
Further information about the ETFs can be found at .
For further information, please contact: FT Portfolios Canada Co.
416-865-8065/877-622-5552
