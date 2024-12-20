WOMEN VETERANS AND MILITARY SPOUSE ENTREPRENEURS CELEBRATED AT WARRIOR RISING BUSINESS SHOWER AND CHARITABLE GALA IN WASHINGTON D.C.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Paden Sickles of SickFit Wins $50,000 Grant as Veterans Showcase Innovation and Entrepreneurship

On December 12, 2024, as the lead up to Army-Navy weekend, Warrior Rising, the nation's leading nonprofit supporting veteran entrepreneurs, hosted its Second Annual "Saluting Her Service" Gala and Business Shower in Washington, D.C., celebrating the resilience and ingenuity of women veterans and military spouses in entrepreneurship. The two-part event took place at J.P. Morgan Chase Headquarters and the historic Schuyler Ballroom of the Hamilton Hotel , offering a platform for these entrepreneurs to connect, learn, and compete for transformative opportunities. The evening's centerpiece was the live pitch competition, where Paden Sickles , founder of SickFit, was awarded a $50,000 grant . Her victory was determined by a panel of esteemed judges and resoundingly supported by the gala audience, who recognized her entrepreneurial vision, hard work, and inspiring story.

"This opportunity is a game-changer for SickFit," said Sickles. "Warrior Rising has provided not just financial support, but mentorship, community, and the tools to scale my business. I'm beyond grateful to be part of this incredible organization."

Warrior Rising is a true game-changer for aspiring military Veteran businesses.

Paden Sickles, a veteran and passionate entrepreneur from Dallas, Texas, launched SickFit with the mission of delivering innovative and inclusive fitness solutions that empower individuals of all abilities to achieve their health goals. By building a supportive fitness community, SickFit promotes physical and mental well-being, transforming lives one workout at a time and prioritizing foot health.

The Business Shower was hosted at the D.C. headquarters of J.P. Morgan Chase , where veteran entrepreneurs participated in coaching sessions and refined their pitches with professional mentors. The program culminated with the "Saluting Her Service" Gala, held at the Schuyler Ballroom of the Hamilton Hotel , where finalists presented their businesses to an audience of supporters, partners, and donors. The gala was joined by special guest Martha Stewart , who participated in a 30-minute fireside chat with Dawn Halfaker , where they discussed Stewart's iconic rise as a female entrepreneur and her invaluable advice for veterans pursuing business ownership.

Martha Stewart captivated the audience with her insights, famously saying, "I don't follow the trends; I set them."

"I'm still blown away that Martha Stewart now knows me as 'The Sock Lady!'" said Sickles, reflecting on the once-in-a-lifetime experience. "Such a surreal and humbling moment to have SickFit recognized on such an impactful stage. I really hope she is enjoying her socks because I would love to have a conversation with her and figure out how we can work together."

The event also raised substantial funds to support Warrior Rising's programs, which provide critical resources, mentorship, and financial support for veteran entrepreneurs. The success of the event was made possible through the generous support of flagship sponsors: J.P. Morgan Chase , a leader in supporting veteran initiatives; Dawn Halfaker and the Continuing to Serve Foundation , which champions programs that help veterans thrive as leaders in business and their communities; and Coforma , an advocate for entrepreneurship, investing in innovation and opportunities that uplift veteran-led businesses.

Warrior Rising's Executive Director, Jason Van Camp , emphasized the importance of empowering veterans through entrepreneurship: "Our veterans are among the nation's most resourceful and resilient leaders. This event reflects their capacity to innovate and thrive, and we're proud to provide a platform that transforms their entrepreneurial visions into reality. We are incredibly grateful for the support of our sponsors and the D.C. community, who continue to invest in our nation's heroes."

About Warrior Rising

Warrior Rising is a nationwide 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering military veterans and their families through entrepreneurship. By offering mentorship, education, and financial support, Warrior Rising helps veterans establish successful businesses, driving economic growth and personal fulfillment. To learn more, visit .

About the Continuing to Serve Foundation

Founded by veteran entrepreneur Dawn Halfaker, Continuing to Serve supports programs that empower military veterans in their transition to leadership roles in business and the community.

About Coforma

Coforma is committed to advancing innovation and entrepreneurial excellence by partnering with organizations that create opportunities for growth and impact, particularly for veteran-led businesses.

