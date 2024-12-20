WOW! Continues Florida Greenfield Momentum, Adding First Fiber Internet Customers In Hernando Beach

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Residents and businesses in Hernando Beach can now sign up for WOW!'s all-fiber services with simplified pricing

WOW! Internet, TV & Phone (NYSE: WOW ), a leading broadband services provider, today announced its all-fiber services are now available in Hernando Beach in Hernando County, Florida, following the recent launch of services in nearby Spring Hill .

Community members in

Hernando Beach can now access WOW!'s reliable, fast fiber with all-in pricing that includes all the WiFi equipment needed to get started, no annual contracts and no data caps. WOW! continues to expand its footprint in Hernando County as part of its ongoing Greenfield expansion initiative, with plans to add 44,000 homes in the coming weeks and months, offering services to even more new customers in the area.

"Strengthening local connections is core to our mission at WOW!, both in the services we provide and our engagement with the community," said Teresa Elder, CEO of WOW!. "We look forward to offering

Hernando Beach residents and businesses additional options for fast and reliable broadband, as well as demonstrating our commitment to providing best-in-class customer service."

Recently named a

Best Company To Work For In Florida by Workforce Research Group and Florida Trend, WOW! offers an array of services in addition to high-speed Internet to meet a variety of residential and business needs. WOW!'s suite of services includes WOW! mobile powered by Reach, flexible business solutions , and residential bundling options with YouTube TV , one of the most popular and robust live TV video services.

Across its all-fiber Greenfield markets in Central Florida, WOW! now serves customers in

Altamonte Springs, Wekiwa Springs, Casselberry, Forest City, Longwood, Sanlando Springs, Lake Mary, Winter Springs and Sanford in Central Florida, in addition to Spring Hill and Hernando Beach in Hernando County.

For more information on WOW! and to find out if its services are available in your area, please visit

.

About WOW! Internet, TV & Phone



WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with an efficient and high-performing network that passes nearly 2 million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides services in 19 markets, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, including Michigan, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida, including the new all-fiber networks in Central Florida, Hernando County, Florida, and Greenville County, South Carolina. With an expansive portfolio of advanced services, including high-speed Internet services, cable TV, home phone, mobile phone, business data, voice, and cloud services, the company is dedicated to providing outstanding service at affordable prices. WOW! also serves as a leader in exceptional human resources practices, having been recognized 11 times by the National Association for Business Resources as a Best & Brightest Company to Work For in the Nation, winning the award for the last seven consecutive years and making the 2022 Top 101 National Winners list. Visit wowway for more information.

