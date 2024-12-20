Financial Reporting Calendar For Year 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In 2025 AS Ekspress Grupp will publish its consolidated financial results and quarterly results of digital subscriptions according to the schedule below.

Date Event 10th January 2025 Results for digital subscriptions for the 4th quarter of 2024 21st February 2025 2024 12 months and 4th quarter unaudited interim report 11th April 2025 Results for digital subscriptions for the 1st quarter of 2025 25th April 2025 Audited Annual Report 2024 30th April 2025 2025 3 months and 1st quarter unaudited interim report 11th July 2025 Results for digital subscriptions for the 2nd quarter of 2025 31st July 2025 2025 6 months and 2nd quarter unaudited interim report 10th October 2025 Results for digital subscriptions for the 3rd quarter of 2025 31st October 2025 2025 9 months and 3rd quarter unaudited interim report



Reports will be published before the start of the trading day, at 8.00 a.m. local Eastern European time (EET).

Shareholders ordinary general meeting for 2024 financial year will take place in 2nd quarter 2025, exact time and location will be confirmed accordingly.





AS Ekspress Grupp is the leading Baltic media group whose key activities include web media content production, and publishing of newspapers, magazines and books. The Group also operates an electronic ticket sales platform and ticket sales offices and offers outdoor screen service in Estonia and Latvia. Ekspress Grupp launched its operations in 1989 and employs almost 1100 people.