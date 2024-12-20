Schouw & Co.’S Financial Calendar 2025
| 6 March 2025
| Release of Annual Report 2024
| 10 April 2025
| Annual General Meeting
| 15 April 2025
| Expected payment of dividend for 2024
| 2 May 2025
| Release of Q1 2025 interim report
| 15 August 2025
| Release of Q2 2025 interim report
| 12 November 2025
| Release of Q3 2025 interim report
Resolution proposals from shareholders to be considered at the annual general meeting to be held on 10 April 2025 must be received by the company on or before
Thursday, 27 February 2025.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg Jens Bjerg Sørensen
Chairman President
Questions relating to the above should be directed to President Jens Bjerg Sørensen on tel. +45 8611 2222.
